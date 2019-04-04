Entrepreneur Tsippi Gross Launches New Podcast

“The Stunning Success” podcast encourages moms to become entrepreneurs.

By Jessica Naiman

If you’re a working mother dreaming of being your own boss, Tsippi Gross wants to inspire you to start your own business in her new weekly podcast, “The Stunning Success with Tsippi Gross: Moms, Quit Your Jobs!”

The serial entrepreneur and mom of three already runs the successful clothing and lifestyle brand Havah Tribe, which sells elegant, modest nursing clothing online. Having recently celebrated a lucrative first year, the 32-year-old wants to share what she’s learned about living life on her own terms.

“It’s really a lot easier to make money online than people think,” says the Dallas native who moved to Oak Park four years ago when her husband, Rabbi Noam Gross, took a job with Partners Detroit. “My skill is helping people figure out how to monetize themselves.”

Though Gross runs a product-based business selling clothing, she tends to encourage a service- based model instead.

“I like the idea of people being able to sell their own knowledge and skills to others, and I think it’s more ideal for mothers. You can take your work anywhere.”

The idea for the podcast, which Gross calls a “passion project,” began while talking to postpartum women buying her clothing and hearing about the stress of going back to work.

“I was hearing stories from women about how they don’t feel like they’re in control of their own lives. They’re feeling miserable about leaving their kids with a babysitter when they’re 6 weeks old. It’s really hard to make arrangements or take days off work every time your kids get sick. It’s really hard when your kids have vacation and you can’t be around.”

The realization came for her personally years ago when she was working a 9-to-5 job and sick of asking permission to make her family a priority. She branched out on her own, creating two catering companies before starting Havah Tribe. After making the lifestyle work for herself, she’s now intent on teaching others how it’s done.

Gross’ formal training is in business and career and coaching, and she’s spent the last several years delving into e-commerce and service-based business courses.

“I stay up at night thinking about sales funnels, email lists and lead magnets,” says Gross with a laugh. “And I’m like — I need to be talking about this because I love it. I can’t get enough.”

The podcast is inspirational and upbeat, covering practical topics like how to identify a personal strength that you can bank on, how to fund your idea with minimal cash and the various roles a spouse can play in a burgeoning business.

“I’m hoping through my podcast people get the inspiration and courage and a fire lit under them to know they can do it,” Gross says.

One piece of advice she’d give an exhausted mom, or anyone feeling like there aren’t enough hours in the day to start a business, is to make a move today.

“The most important thing is to start taking consistent steps, even if it’s as small as making a phone call or sending an email. Do one small thing in the right direction and you’ll be amazed where you’ll be in a year from now. You’ll have something huge.”

Listen on TheStunningSuccess.com, Apple Podcasts or anywhere podcasts are distributed.

