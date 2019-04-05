It’s a Family Affair at Steven Lelli’s

Sons join their dad at Steven Lelli’s Inn On the Green.

A chip off the ol’ block, or two of them, it might be said as Mark Zarkin celebrates the ninth anniversary of his Steven Lelli’s Inn On the Green, 12 Mile, between Halsted and Haggerty, Farmington Hills.

His dad, Jerry Zarkin, after retiring, did what son Mark had always hoped for … helped at his son’s various eateries … Jerry passed away in 2002.

Now Mark’s two fine sons, Ari and Michael Zarkin, also have made his fervent dream come true … having the blessings of his sons on hand to beautifully assist their dad.

Ari is Mark’s front-of-the-house manager … greeting patrons, taking reservations, seating them, etc. … along with making certain that all Steven Lelli’s Inn’s customers are well taken care of.

Michael is the restaurant’s kitchen manager, assisting the executive chef and his fine staff … plus toiling in garmache or garde manager capacities making salads, desserts, house breads, etc.

Both sons have, like Mark, became huge favorites of many customers … Steven Lelli’s offerings of excellent food with gracious service abilities of fine servers is the ultimate full culmination of dining satisfaction.

New dining items to go with its already noted 32-ounce Tomahawk Steak for Two … include a luscious house-made chocolate cake dessert topped with hot fudge.

In celebration of Steven Lelli’s Inn’s ninth anniversary, two days only, Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, it will present the choice offering of three delicious porterhouse lamb chops … with potato, vegetable and bread basket, for $11.95 … No coupons … Dine in or carry-out.

It’s much acclaimed ultra-large and elegant enclosed outdoor patio off the main dining room will again soon be opened to all … 10 lava heat lamps, if needed, (you know the unpredictable Michigan weather), table umbrellas, padded wicker chairs, etc.

Going into its ninth year is a special one for Mark, having the greatly endeared addition of his two sons …

And as has been its credo since opening, Steven Lelli’s Inn On the Green’s constant efforts … the full maintenance of dining satisfaction.

