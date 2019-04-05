Franklin Resident Running in 4K for Cancer

22-year-old Jackie Katz is raising funds for cancer and running across America in memory of her late grandfather.

By Elizabeth Katz

What Jackie Katz, 22, remembers most about her late grandfather Jerry Katz are his smile and the interest he showed in her activities.

“Every time we visited or spoke over the phone, he always enjoyed asking me about my accomplishments in cross-country running and track and field,” said the Franklin resident.

For that reason, Jackie thinks her grandfather would be proud of a new challenge on her horizon: taking part in the 4K for Cancer run across the country to benefit the Ulman Foundation, which provides support to young people with cancer.

Accepting the challenge has special meaning for Jackie since she lost her grandfather to pancreatic cancer in 2015.

“I felt helpless in his fight,” she said. “I couldn’t really do anything to help the situation. Through the 4K for Cancer, I am able to give back and make an impact on those going through a similar situation.”

Jackie, a member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, has a goal of raising more than $5,000 for the race and has accumulated about $3,500 so far. She will begin her race in San Francisco on June 16, running with a team of about 30 people, and will end in Boston Aug. 3. All told, she and her team will cover more than 4,000 miles.

During the race, Jackie and her fellow runners will visit various cancer centers to volunteer, including visiting with patients, putting together care packages and cooking for patients staying at various Hope Lodges and Ronald McDonald Houses.

“I think my primary reason to do this challenge is to give back to the cancer community,” she said. “I’m excited to meet a lot of people who are also motivated to do the challenge and I’m excited to see the country in a new way.”

Becca Eddy, coordinator for the 4K for Cancer run at the Baltimore-based Ulman Foundation, said the race will bring together about 120 people. The event not only includes runners but cyclists, too. Participants come from all quarters of the United States, as well as Europe and Asia.

Participants will run or cycle past spectacular American sites, according to Eddy, including the Grand Tetons, Mount Rushmore around July 4 and Niagara Falls.

“There is no better way to see the country than on foot,” said Eddy, who has participated in the race herself. “It’s a lot of fun. One of the best parts is getting to know your teammates.”

With the support of Ulman, the 4K for Cancer has generated more than $7 million. The foundation provides national scholarships to young people living with cancer. They also offer a navigator program, which helps young people from around the country locate support services.

“Ulman is one of the oldest and largest organizations helping young people who have been diagnosed with cancer,” Eddy said. “Our programs really do reach across the country.”

To support Jackie Katz, visit her fundraising page at https://ulman.z2systems.com/Jackie-Katz. For more information about the Ulman Foundation, visit ulmanfoundation.org.

Elizabeth Katz is a Metro Detroit freelance writer. She has no relation to Jackie Katz.

Like this: Like Loading...