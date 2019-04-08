Republicans For Trump Target Jewish Communities

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) will be leading efforts to focus on Jewish communities, including Michigan, for the 2020 Elections.

By JN Staff

Republicans are planning a multi-million-dollar push directed at the Jewish communities in a handful of battleground states in 2020, including Michigan, in support of President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

According to reports Sunday on POLITICO, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) will be spearheading these efforts.

“We are at the intersection of a very unique moment in time where we have the most pro-Israel president ever in history in Donald Trump, and we also at the same time have a Democratic party – because of the pressure of the progressive left – moving away from the traditional support for Israel that has existed going back to 1948,” said RJC executive director Matt Brooks.

“This strain within the Democratic party is making those centrist and center-left Jews who care about these issues feel more and more uncomfortable, and with the strength of Donald Trump and the Republican party on these issues, we believe we’ll be able to bring these folks over to the Republican side,” he added.

While Brooks didn’t mention which states the RJC will be targeting, former George W. Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer – who is also an RJC member – said that “if you accept that there are sizeable Jewish populations in Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the Jewish vote, if we can make additional inroads, can be very helpful in putting you over the top. The White House knows this.”

In 2016, Trump carried Michigan by 10,704 votes.

The 2018 Detroit Jewish Population Study, sponsored through the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, found that 68,600 persons 18 years of age or older residing in metro Detroit Jewish households are registered to vote, and that 94% did so in 2016. The study found that 51% of these voters self-identified as Democrats, 15% as Republicans and 34% as Independents, the largest number of Independents of 15 similarly sized Jewish communities studied in recent years.

Regarding the Republican push toward drawing Jewish voters to its ranks, Jewish Democratic Council of America Executive Director Halie Soifer said, “This is not new. We’ve seen different iterations of this in previous elections either in midterm or presidential elections, and each time it’s kind of repackaged with a different narrative in an attempt by Republicans to chip away at the Jewish vote – and every time it fails.”

Like this: Like Loading...