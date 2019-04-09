Shot of group of attractive young friends choosing and buying different types of fast food in eat market in the street.
5 Food and Drink-Filled Activities This Week

Published April 9, 2019byAllison Jacobs

From Detroit to Ann Arbor, you’ll find plenty of excuses for indulging in food and drinks this week.

Compiled by Allison Jacobs

 

Risky Whiskey: A History Happy Hour

artender pouring fresh alcoholic drink into the glasses with ice cubes on the bar countervia iStock

Wednesday, April 10 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Oakland

201 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale

NEXTGen Detroit along with the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives of Temple Beth El and the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives are bringing you a tasty and educational event. Learn about prohibition-era happenings from expert bartender Chas Williams, who will also be pouring complimentary cocktails for all attendees. Participants can also explore an interactive exhibit of Jewish Detroit during the roaring twenties.

Cost: $10 (includes one complimentary signature cocktail). Light appetizers will be served (Dietary Laws Observed). Register your spot online.

Royal Oak Food Truck Rally

via Royal Oak Farmers Market Food Truck Rally Facebook

Wednesday, April 10 5- 9 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

316 E Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak

You won’t want to miss this month’s food Truck Rally, featuring delicious eats from trucks like Delectabowl, Streetside Sushi, Treat Dreams, and the Salt & Sugar Co. Food truck rallies are held on the second Wednesday of each month, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Mongers’ Provisions Returns to Urbanrest Brewing Co.

Close-up of four glasses of different craft beer with snack boardvia iStock

Wednesday 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Company

2615 Wolcott St 

Mongers’ Provisions is bringing decadent cheese, chocolate and charcuterie boards to Urbanrest Brewing Company! Enjoy awesome craft beer and food pairings, plus snag some extra cuts of cheese and chocolate to take home from Provisions.

Jewish Young Professionals Potluck Dinner

People filling plates at a summer barbequevia iStock

Friday, April 12 7-9 p.m.

JCC of Greater Ann Arbor

2935 Birch Hollow Dr., Ann Arbor

Join JYP for a potluck for the first monthly Shabbat dinner gatherings! This will be a vegetarian, nut-free dinner. Please bring a serving spoon and keep any dairy or gluten add-ins to your dish separate to accommodate dietary restrictions. For questions, contact Jessica Weil at jessica@jewishannarbor. Please sign up to share your dish.

A Fresher Passover

A Sephardic charoset made of dates, raisins, and walnuts, used in the Passover seder. In the background is a traditional Ashkenazi charoset of apples, nuts, cinnamon, and wine.More Passover images:"via iStock

Saturday, April 13th, 8 – 10 p.m.

Specialties Showroom in Berkley

2800 West Eleven Mile Road

This event will give you plenty of Passover cooking inspiration from Susan Barocas, a guest chef for three Passover seders at the White House during the Obama presidency. Learn about her innovative Passover creations and participate in a cooking demo with two versions of Haroset and a dessert recipe!

Cost: $25 (includes a wine and dessert spread, plus dessert. Purchase tickets here.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

