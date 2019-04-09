5 Food and Drink-Filled Activities This Week

From Detroit to Ann Arbor, you’ll find plenty of excuses for indulging in food and drinks this week.

Compiled by Allison Jacobs

Risky Whiskey: A History Happy Hour

Wednesday, April 10 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Oakland

201 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale

NEXTGen Detroit along with the Rabbi Leo M. Franklin Archives of Temple Beth El and the Leonard N. Simons Jewish Community Archives are bringing you a tasty and educational event. Learn about prohibition-era happenings from expert bartender Chas Williams, who will also be pouring complimentary cocktails for all attendees. Participants can also explore an interactive exhibit of Jewish Detroit during the roaring twenties.

Cost: $10 (includes one complimentary signature cocktail). Light appetizers will be served (Dietary Laws Observed). Register your spot online.

Royal Oak Food Truck Rally

Wednesday, April 10 5- 9 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

316 E Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak

You won’t want to miss this month’s food Truck Rally, featuring delicious eats from trucks like Delectabowl, Streetside Sushi, Treat Dreams, and the Salt & Sugar Co. Food truck rallies are held on the second Wednesday of each month, so be sure to mark your calendars.

Mongers’ Provisions Returns to Urbanrest Brewing Co.

Wednesday 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Company

2615 Wolcott St

Mongers’ Provisions is bringing decadent cheese, chocolate and charcuterie boards to Urbanrest Brewing Company! Enjoy awesome craft beer and food pairings, plus snag some extra cuts of cheese and chocolate to take home from Provisions.

Jewish Young Professionals Potluck Dinner

Friday, April 12 7-9 p.m.

JCC of Greater Ann Arbor

2935 Birch Hollow Dr., Ann Arbor

Join JYP for a potluck for the first monthly Shabbat dinner gatherings! This will be a vegetarian, nut-free dinner. Please bring a serving spoon and keep any dairy or gluten add-ins to your dish separate to accommodate dietary restrictions. For questions, contact Jessica Weil at jessica@jewishannarbor. Please sign up to share your dish.

A Fresher Passover

Saturday, April 13th, 8 – 10 p.m.

Specialties Showroom in Berkley

2800 West Eleven Mile Road

This event will give you plenty of Passover cooking inspiration from Susan Barocas, a guest chef for three Passover seders at the White House during the Obama presidency. Learn about her innovative Passover creations and participate in a cooking demo with two versions of Haroset and a dessert recipe!

Cost: $25 (includes a wine and dessert spread, plus dessert. Purchase tickets here.

