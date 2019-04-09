Kurtis Kitchen and Bath Forms New Division

After 50 years in business, Kurtis Kitchen and Bath partners with another family owned company, Reborn Cabinets.

By Judy Greenwald

Photos courtesy of Kurtis Kitchen and Bath

Kurtis Kitchen and Bath, a Michigan company celebrating 50 years of providing products for kitchen and bath remodeling and new home construction, is uniting with family-owned Reborn Cabinets of Anaheim, Calif., to form a new cabinet refacing division, Home Solutions by Kurtis.

“Home Solutions by Kurtis will transform a homeowner’s existing cabinetry to look like just-installed, brand-new cabinets,” said Wayne Weintraub, co-owner of Kurtis Kitchen and Bath. “We partnered with Reborn Cabinets to provide this quick and affordable way to update cabinets with their Signature Refacing products and services.”

Family Spirit

Both Reborn and Kurtis Kitchen and Bath are family-owned, and the close-knit spirit begun in 1968 by Kurtis K&B founder Louis Kuretzky is still very evident, with his son Howard and grandson Aaron running the business along with friends and partners (and father and son) Wayne and David Weintraub.

“My father started the business and I worked with him from day one, helping as needed by driving trucks, working in the shop and learning all phases of the business,” Howard said. “When Louis and another partner retired, I took over leadership of the company.

“My wife and Wayne’s wife renewed a childhood friendship when they found themselves on the same jury, and Wayne joined the firm a short time later. We both run the business along with our sons, Aaron and David.”

Howard grew up attending first Congregation B’nai David and then B’nai Israel. He and his family now affiliate with Temple Israel, along with the Weintraubs, and the two families celebrate not only the Jewish holidays together, but birthdays and anniversaries, too.

“The best part of working in a family business is we all get to see one another almost every day,” Wayne said. “Whether it’s vacationing, a round of golf or an evening out together, the families enjoy a special bond. Although sometimes the moms think the dads are working the kids too hard!”

Always Moving Forward

“We recently decided technology had developed to the point that refacing could provide a quality solution to the remodeling process,” Wayne said. “After months of research, we entered into a joint venture with the largest refacing company in the U.S., offering products and installation services to residential clients. This unique service can be accomplished in about three days, and homeowners can choose to keep their existing cabinets. All the newest features can be included — such as soft-close door mechanisms and roll-out trays — and the result is a quick, easy modernization of the kitchen that will make the home look beautiful again.”

Even through Detroit’s economic recession in 2007-08, Kurtis K&B’s commitment to providing quality people and products kept the company strong.

“Kurtis had to downsize after the recession, but this allowed us to re-invest in our best people, most of whom are still with us today,” Aaron said. “This experience and knowledge pay tremendous benefits to our customers.

“We operate on the principle of mutual trust and respect,” he continued. This is the basis of our relationship among ourselves, our staff and our clients. We won’t provide a service or represent a product we wouldn’t have in our own homes. We also take pride in our communities and give back whenever we can by selecting a charitable project to assist with each year — from upgrading a Hazel Park fire station’s kitchen to updating the bathrooms at a local shelter. We live here, and supporting our local community is just the right thing to do.”

Both families agree the business’ five-decade staying power can best be attributed to the kindred feeling they’ve created over the years.

“We treat our customers and employees as if they are part of our family,” David said. “We feel we’ve been around for 50 years because we’re honest, hardworking and strive to deliver a beautiful product for our customers. We take pride in what we do and have adopted technologies that allow clients to be involved in the whole process.”

Kurtis Kitchen and Bath locations include Clarkston, Livonia, Royal Oak and Utica.

For information on Home Solutions by Kurtis, visit HomeSolutionsByKurtis.com or KurtisKitchen.com.

Like this: Like Loading...