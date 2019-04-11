Sissy’s Kitchen: Matzah Lasagna Recipe

Looking for a creative dish to bring to your seder? Sissy Yellen’s vegetarian matzah lasagna recipe is delicious and Passover-friendly.

By Sissy Yellen

Videography and featured photo by Derrick Martinez

Sissy Yellen is a professional chef, freelance recipe editor, proud mother and wife and has a knack for developing he own recipes. Her Matzah Lasagna is a vegetarian, Passover friendly main dish that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your Passover seder or dinner table.

Matzah Lasagna

Yields 12-16 servings

Sissy Yellen

Ingredients

12-15 sheets of matzah

1 ½ pounds mushrooms, small dice

1 medium onion, small dice

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 medium carrots, small dice

¾ cup whole milk

1 (30 ounces) jar of marinara sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (24 ounces) container cottage cheese

1 (15 ounces) container ricotta cheese

2 cup grated romano or parmesan cheese-divided

2 egg yolks

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

canola oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

To make the mushroom bolognese sauce: Add a few tablespoons of canola oil, carrot, and onion to a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Add the garlic and cook until the everything is tender and golden, about 4-5 minutes. Turn the heat to high, add mushrooms. Cook until all of the liquid is evaporated.

Add the marinara sauce, milk, salt, and pepper. Stir until well combined. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the sauce for 10 minutes.

As the sauce cooks, make the cheese mixture: In a large bowl, add 1 cup grated Parmesan or Romano, Ricotta, cottage cheese, egg yolks, and nutmeg. Stir until well incorporated.

To assemble lasagna, you will need a baking dish of hot water to soften matzah as you layer.

Assemble the lasagna: In a 13×9 inch baking dish, add a very thin layer of cooking spray. Soak 3 sheets of matzah in hot water for 30 seconds. You may need to break apart the third to cover the sides. Place matzot first in dish. Layer 3 heaping cups of mushroom bolognese. Soak and add another layer of matzot. Layer half of the cheese mixture. Repeat the layers twice. Top with any remaining bolognese and the remaining 1 cup of grated romano or parmesan.

Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil. Bake 30 more minutes.

Let the lasagna cool at least 30 minutes before cutting.

Chag Pesach Sameach!

