The Holocaust Unfolds Exhibit — November 28, 1947

By Mike Smith, Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith from the William Davidson Archive of Jewish Detroit History was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year. On this “Looking Back” page, we will offer selected exhibit panels showing the history of what we now call the Holocaust as it unfolded in the pages of these publications.

The Nazis murdered more than six million Jews and displaced millions of others from their homes. After the war, one primary issue facing the global community and, in particular, Jews, was what to do with millions of refugees.

Perhaps the most painful problem linked to the survivors of the Nazi death camps was their attempts to find missing members of their families. This article lists survivors from Europe and the relatives in America they are trying to contact.

