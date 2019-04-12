Metro Detroit Dad and Daughter Die Tragically

Rebecca Fogel and her father, originally from Metro Detroit, were found dead last week in what police suspected was a murder-suicide.

By Ronelle Grier

Metro Detroit natives Rebecca “Becca” Fogel, 22, and her father, Andrew Fogel, 56, died last week in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Broward County, Fla. The bodies of Becca and her father were found in a parking lot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.

According to Seminole Tribe spokesman Gary Bitner, father and daughter died from the impact of falling from the eighth floor of a parking garage where Fogel’s car was parked. Police say the car entered the complex minutes before the bodies were discovered.

“Based on evidence collected as part of an ongoing investigation and pending toxicology test results, preliminary findings point to a murder-suicide,” Bitner wrote in a police statement.

At press time, Bitner was unable to provide further details or elaborate on what led police to conclude the tragic incident was a murder-suicide. He said the investigation may take several weeks to complete.

Before moving to Florida many years ago, Andrew and then-wife Cathy lived in West Bloomfield with Becca, who had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair, and her three brothers. Becca attended Clifford H. Smart Middle School and Walled Lake Central High School. She enjoyed attending Friendship Circle of Michigan programs and spending time with her maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Ronald Gold.

Andrew and Cathy divorced in 2010, according to his attorney, Joel Weissman. Becca had been living with her father, who became her legal guardian about one year ago.

Fogel attended Southfield Lathrup High School and University of Michigan, where he earned his undergraduate and medical degrees. A radiologist licensed to practice in Michigan and Florida, he was affiliated with hospitals in southern Florida.

“I have no clue as to what he was contemplating in such a depressed moment,” Weissman said.

Marilyn Gold and her daughter declined to comment.

