New Measles Case in Washtenaw County

As of April 12, there is now a confirmed case in Washtenaw County related to an international traveler.

A false alarm was called on the suspected JCC of Ann Arbor measles case, but the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Washtenaw County Health Department noted a confirmed measles case on April 12. This is unrelated to the other 39 confirmed Michigan cases and came from an international traveler in town.

While the majority of the possible exposure sites took place in the Ann Arbor area, a possible site is Detroit Metro Airport (McNamara Terminal) on April 6. Click here for the full list of possible exposure sites.

Individuals who were potentially exposed at these sites is outside of the time period for the MMR to prevent infection if you are unvaccinated. However, it is recommended that all Michigan residents check and update their measles vaccination. Immune globulin (Ig) treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

If you suspect you or someone you know has the measles, call your doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to others.

