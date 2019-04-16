Detroit Advertising Leader Fred Yaffe Dies at 86

By Allison Jacobs

Featured photo courtesy of Tanner Friedman

Today, Metro Detroit is remembering Fred Yaffe, an instrumental leader in the advertising community. He died peacefully on Sunday, April 14.

Yaffe was famous for creating the Little Caesar’s Pizza slogan, “Pizza, Pizza,” and was instrumental in helping other Detroit businesses including Faygo, Perry Drug Stores and Art Van, to name a few.

“Fred leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of lives and careers in the advertising community who were influenced by his guiding hand,” the obituary from Ira Kaufman Chapel said.

Yaffe was known for his expert ability to guide Detroit-based businesses, and developed long-standing relationships with his clients ranging from revered athletes to entertainers and fellow businesses leaders.

His advertising agency, Yaffe Group Inc., was also a “neighbor” of the Jewish News in the the 1970s and early 1980s in the former Honeywell building near 9 Mile Road and the Lodge.

Notably, Yaffe was inducted into the Adcraft Club Detroit’s Hall of Fame in 2018 and continued to work with clients long after resigning as CEO of Yaffe Group Inc. in 2015.

Fred Yaffe is survived by his wife Kathy Yaffe; son and daughter-in-law James Yaffe and Jane Ross; and grandchildren India and Jonathan Yaffe.

The funeral was held at the Ira Kaufman Chapel at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16.

