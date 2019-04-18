Sissy’s Kitchen: Black and White Macarons Recipe

Impress your seder guests with Sissy’s Passover-friendly play on the black and white cookie.

By Sissy Yellen

Videography and featured photo by Derrick Martinez

Black and White Macarons

Yields 6 large, or 12 small cookies

Ingredients

¾ cup fine almond flour

2 cup powdered sugar, divided

2 egg whites, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup granulated sugar

½ stick unsalted butter, room temperature

whole milk, until desired consistency

1 (10 ounce) bag bittersweet chocolate (60% or higher)

½ cup heavy cream

Sissy Yellen

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place rack in the second to bottom rack in your oven.

In a glass mixing bowl, combine almond flour and 1 cup powdered sugar. Whisk until well combined.

Add room temperature egg whites in a separate glass mixing bowl. With an electric mixer, beat egg whites for 2 ½ minutes on medium speed. Gradually add granulated sugar after the soft billowy peaks have formed and continue on medium-high speed for 30 more seconds. The finished product will have glossy egg whites with strong peaks.

Add vanilla extract.

Add almond flour and sugar mixture to egg whites and fold, until mixture is well combined.

To bake macaron shells: Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Funnel batter into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe out 12 uniform rounds to make 6 larger cookies or pipe out 24 uniform rounds to make 12 smaller cookies.

Tap baking sheet firmly against the counter SEVERAL times before placing in oven to prevent air bubbles. Bake for 12-15 minutes depending on size.

While macaron shells are baking, use an electric mixer to make filling: Add half a stick of butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, and a splash of milk to a mixing bowl. Beat 30 seconds until frosting forms. Adjust consistency using milk.

To make chocolate ganache: Use a small saucepan with 2 cups of water. Bring to boil. Add medium-sized glass bowl on top. Make sure the water can’t touch the bottom of the bowl. Add chocolate chips and heavy cream. Stir occasionally until shiny chocolate ganache forms. Turn off heat and set aside until dipping.

To assemble Black and White Macarons: Pair up fully cooled macaron shells to their closest matches. Sandwich a spoonful of filling in the middle. Dip half in the chocolate ganache. Set aside on parchment paper to cool.

Sissy Yellen is a professional chef, freelance recipe editor, proud mother and wife. She has a knack for developing her own recipes, like these black and white macarons.

