Jacobs Smith at Yum Village
,

Faces & Places: Coalition Series Shabbat Dinner at Yum Village

Published April 19, 2019byJN Contributor

Feb. 22, 2019 at Yum Village, Detroit

Photography by Mechelle Sieglitz

Jacob Smith welcomed the crowd of more than 40 Jewish and black professionals to a Feb. 22 Shabbat dinner at Yum Village — the fifth in the Coalition Series started by Smith with The Well as an outgrowth of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity built between the JCRC/AJC and the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: