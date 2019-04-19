Feb. 22, 2019 at Yum Village, Detroit

Photography by Mechelle Sieglitz

Jacob Smith welcomed the crowd of more than 40 Jewish and black professionals to a Feb. 22 Shabbat dinner at Yum Village — the fifth in the Coalition Series started by Smith with The Well as an outgrowth of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity built between the JCRC/AJC and the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity.

