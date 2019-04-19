Faces & Places: Coalition Series Shabbat Dinner at Yum Village
Published April 19, 2019by
Feb. 22, 2019 at Yum Village, Detroit
Photography by Mechelle Sieglitz
Jacob Smith welcomed the crowd of more than 40 Jewish and black professionals to a Feb. 22 Shabbat dinner at Yum Village — the fifth in the Coalition Series started by Smith with The Well as an outgrowth of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity built between the JCRC/AJC and the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
