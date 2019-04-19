Women’s World at Shaarey Zedek

CSZ Sisterhood event features Andrew Gross, honors Sandy Schwartz.

Best-selling author Andrew Gross will speak about his writing career at Congregation Shaarey Zedek Sisterhood’s Lois Linden Nelson Women’s World on May 1. The event, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will also honor Sandy Schwartz as the Woman of Valor.

Manhattan author Gross has written more than eight New York Times best-selling books. He will speak about his career in the field of thriller novels and his move into historical fiction. He is best known for his collaborations with prolific mystery author James Patterson.

Gross received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College, his master’s from Columbia University and attended the Writers Program at the University of Iowa. It took him three years to finish a draft of his first book, Hydra, a political thriller. Although he received many rejections, it was the manner in which he developed his female characters that eventually led to the call from Patterson to collaborate on what became The Women’s Murder Club series.

His recent books have been historical thrillers, with The One Man based on family stories in the Holocaust and The Saboteur fictionalizing an Allied raid to prevent Nazi Germany’s development of an atomic bomb. Button Man, based on his grandfather’s experiences in New York’s garment industry during the Depression, is his latest novel.

Sisterhood will honor longtime synagogue volunteer Sandy Schwartz with its Woman of Valor Award. She is a former Sisterhood president and a community activist with a long, influential volunteer history within Jewish Detroit. Schwartz has organized, fundraised for and helmed some of the most critical philanthropic efforts in our community in the past 50 years. She is a Board Member of Jewish Family Service and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit as well as a founding trustee of the Jewish Women’s Foundation.

With friends Michele Passon and the late Patti Nemer, she co-created the Cancer Thrivers Network for Jewish Women. This is an empowering network — not a support group — for women living with or recovering from cancer. “To celebrate life, we all need three bones: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone,” Sandy said.

This network, numbering more than 300 women, meets regularly to talk, learn and develop friendships, and to enjoy life and each other.

Sandy and husband, Alan Schwartz, include son David and daughter-in-law Jodi and their children Sam, Zack and Andrew; and son Mark and daughter-in-law Denise and their children Elena and Ian.

Sisterhood’s Lois Linden Nelson Women’s World is the group’s premiere event of the year and also features pop-up boutique shopping from an array of local and Israeli vendors, offering clothing, accessories, Judaica and creative art. Pop-up shopping is free to access and open to the community. The luncheon and program are available at several ticket levels.

For tickets and patron opportunities, go to llnwomansworld.org or contact the Shaarey Zedek Sisterhood office at (248) 357-5544.

Like this: Like Loading...