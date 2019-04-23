Michigan International Women’s Show is set to be the perfect girl’s day with shopping, culinary demonstrations, health tips, celebrity appearances from Bravo TV show host Tyson Beckford, “MasterChef” competitor Yachecia Holston and more.

Michigan’s largest pop-up shopping event will be held May 2-5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Whether you’re looking to shop, learn new recipes or find out the latest health and beauty trends, the Michigan International Women’s Show 2019 has it all.

Named “greatest male model of all time” by Vogue in 2014, the former Ralph Lauren Polo model and host of Bravo TV’s reality series “make Me a Supermodel”, Tyson Beckford, will talk on May 4 about his career and current ventures, including his nonprofit supporting youth in southern Africa.

If the sizzling Beckford isn’t enough, firefighters will heat up the stage modeling their gear in the Ann Arbor Firefighters Charity fashion show May 3 and 4 — yes please!

Learn new recipes and baking tips from culinary experts at the Challenge Butter Culinary Stage organized by Stonebridge Kitchen & Bath. Yachecia Holston, celebrity guest and “MasterChef” competitor, will share her experience as a chef for professional athletes and demonstrate her delicious Southern-fusion cooking.

Update your wardrobe and cosmetic routine. Beauty experts will offer makeovers and share the latest on hair and makeup trends. Fashion shows will be taking place on the Main Fashion Stage to showcase style trends everyone should own.

There are several opportunities to get something special for Mother’s Day at the hundreds of boutiques featuring the latest fashions, jewelry, gourmet bites, health and beauty items. And for an even more personal touch, the make-and-take workshops at the DIY Bar will offer classes on handcrafted wood and paint projects — perfect for home décor. Or check out the one-of-a-kind crafts for purchase in the Made in Michigan Pavilion.

Meet your health and wellness goals this year with Cigna’s Health Improvement tour to get updated screenings of your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and body mass index. Cigna’s health coaches will provide further insight about what your health numbers mean and explain what your next steps should be on your health journey.

The first 100 attendees each day will receive special gifts — so grab your girlfriends and get your tickets today!

Michigan International Women’s Show 2019

46100 Grand River Ave., Novi

704-376-3623

