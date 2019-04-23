Rising Stars: Teens Making a Difference

The JN, JCC and JFamily selected 18 Rising Stars in Metro Detroit who are shining bright in our community.

Sam Arnold

Sam Arnold of Farmington Hills, a senior at North Farmington High School, belongs to Congregation Shaarey Zedek, BBYO and USY. His goal is to one day be ordained a Conservative rabbi.

Sam’s goal is to “live a life full of passion and meaning.” He has volunteered at Forgotten Harvest and, as a member of the Jewish Fund Teen Board, helped allocate grants totaling $50,000. He’s volunteered at the JCC, working with kindergarteners and first-graders and at the Hillel Early Childhood Center Day Camp as a counselor. He also serves as chair of the J-Serve Teen Board Committee.

He runs cross-country and plays the viola in the school orchestra. He attended the JustCity Leadership Institute at the Jewish Theological Seminary, the AIPAC Policy Conference and the Schusterman Conference as a USY representative. He was the Torah Bytes Fellow for USY Central Region and Shaarey Zedek’s representative for Motor City USY.

Sam has worked at CSZ, Aish Detroit and Adat Shalom teaching Hebrew to third-through sixth-graders, and recently helped a congregant learn to read Torah and Haftorah for her 50th bat mitzvah anniversary. He is a regular Torah reader, Haftorah reader and Megillah reader at CSZ. He started his own blog on Times of Israel so he could share his love of Torah and his thoughts with the world.

Will Bloomberg

Will Bloomberg of Farmington Hills is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy and a member of Adat Shalom Synagogue; he excels at sports and uses his athletic ability to help others.

Will is captain of the FJA varsity soccer team. He was named “All-Catholic” for the FJA soccer team by the Catholic High School League for the 2018-19 season and played for the FJA varsity basketball team in his sophomore and junior years. He was named “All-Academic” for the FJA basketball team by the Catholic High School League for the 2018-19 season. He did all this while maintaining a 4.1 weighted grade point average in a dual-curriculum high school.

Will is a certified soccer referee and worked during the spring 2018 soccer season and plans to do the same this year. He also volunteers for Peace of Pizza and Bookstock. Will and two friends created a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, open to all high school students, that took place in March at Friendship Circle to raise money for FC and Friends of the IDF. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

Matthew Chayet

Matthew Chayet of West Bloomfield is a senior at Bloomfield Hills High School; he belongs to Temple Israel and its YFTI youth group. He received the Youth Group Citation Award and the Rabbi Leon Fram award.

Matthew and his family volunteer with Make A Wish, helping kids who are sick experience wonderful things to help them get through their illness and treatment. He does this while having medical issues that can sometimes hospitalize him for days at a time. Yet, he is always in a great mood with a positive attitude, making someone’s day brighter.

Matthew is also a champion for inclusion and overcoming obstacles. He is on the autism spectrum, so he knows firsthand what it’s like to be different. However, he will be the first person to welcome a new student or include someone in an activity, whether it’s at school, youth group or elsewhere.

He will be attending university next year, despite being told most of his life he probably wouldn’t be able to.

Emily Feldman

Emily Feldman of Farmington Hills, a Hillel Day School graduate and junior at Frankel Jewish Academy, belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue. She volunteers at her shul and at Yad Ezra.

Emily is an advocate and social justice warrior. She sees social injustice in this world and speaks up — through her words and actions — not only to advocate for those with a smaller voice, but also to help inform and educate her community. Emily organized the student walkout protesting gun violence at FJA, where she has a 4.0 GPA. She founded the Social Justice Club at her school and leads the Girls to Women Club, where she advocates for equality and education. Emily was chosen by her administrators to head a task force regarding changing her school’s curriculum and schedule.

Twice Emily has been nominated for the David Hermelin Scholarship Award. She excels at Hebrew. For her bat mitzvah at Adat Shalom, Emily conducted the entire service, beginning with Shacharit. She chanted all the readings from the Torah and gave a d’var Torah that was thoughtful and truly related to her own life’s lessons. Since then, Emily has chanted Torah on many occasions at Adat Shalom, including Yom Kippur services each year. She truly loves her Yiddishkeit.

Jenna Friedman

Jenna Friedman of West Bloomfield is a junior at Walled Lake Central and a member of UMatter.

Jenna has been an active volunteer at Friendship Circle for four years. Every Tuesday, she volunteers at Social Circle with her buddy, Leila. Over the years, they have developed a deep connection and friendship. Jenna has also volunteered at many Friendship Circle camps and respite programs, logging more than 200 hours of volunteer service.

She has overcome her own mental health and social obstacles and is now using her journey to empower other teens to do the same. She is proudly 600+ days clean from self-harm and has found solutions for her own OCD, depression and anxiety, which has made her a great role model for her peers.

Jenna is a teen leader on the UMatter board, where she is an advocate for mental health awareness. She helped lead her high school’s UMatter Week, ensuring the whole school was represented and included. Jenna noticed hallways with classrooms in the special education department were not decorated like the others, so she assembled a committee to make sure they were. Jenna also prepared special activities for those students to take part in during UMatter Week.

Jessica Goldberg

Jessica Goldberg of Farmington Hills is a junior at North Farmington High School and belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue. She is on the executive leadership board of UMatter and Teen Volunteer Corps, which runs volunteer projects.

She is also part of the Youth United program, a cross-denominational group focused on improvement projects in her home community.

Jess is also founder of Sib4Sib, a nonprofit support network for individuals who have a sibling who struggles with mental health, whether it’s a learning disability or serious depression. She saw resources for parents, but not for siblings — so she created her own network. Now there are three groups: teens, kids ages 8-12 and a boys-only group. She secured a licensed social worker to lead discussions and fundraised and sought grants to enable kids to participate and enjoy the group dinner without cost.

She organized a fundraiser recently, bringing in significant funds to grow the program and offer services at a very subsidized rate or free.

It was not easy for Jessica to create this group because it meant “outing” her brother’s mental health challenges, and she worried about him being stigmatized. However, she, he and her parents recognized by doing so she could help so many others.

