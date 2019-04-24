Rising Stars: Teens Making a Difference

The JN, JCC and JFamily selected 18 Rising Stars in Metro Detroit who are shining bright in our community.

When the Jewish News partnered with the JCC’s JFamily and its Youth Professional Network to recognize young members of the community in grades 6-12, we knew we were going to find some terrific people to highlight, but we couldn’t have predicted the sheer number who deserve to be honored and the huge impact they’re having on Detroit’s Jewish community. The six local judges were challenged to choose just 18 talented young individuals.

Sam Arnold

Sam Arnold of Farmington Hills, a senior at North Farmington High School, belongs to Congregation Shaarey Zedek, BBYO and USY. His goal is to one day be ordained a Conservative rabbi.

Sam’s goal is to “live a life full of passion and meaning.” He has volunteered at Forgotten Harvest and, as a member of the Jewish Fund Teen Board, helped allocate grants totaling $50,000. He’s volunteered at the JCC, working with kindergarteners and first-graders and at the Hillel Early Childhood Center Day Camp as a counselor. He also serves as chair of the J-Serve Teen Board Committee.

He runs cross-country and plays the viola in the school orchestra. He attended the JustCity Leadership Institute at the Jewish Theological Seminary, the AIPAC Policy Conference and the Schusterman Conference as a USY representative. He was the Torah Bytes Fellow for USY Central Region and Shaarey Zedek’s representative for Motor City USY.

Sam has worked at CSZ, Aish Detroit and Adat Shalom teaching Hebrew to third-through sixth-graders, and recently helped a congregant learn to read Torah and Haftorah for her 50th bat mitzvah anniversary. He is a regular Torah reader, Haftorah reader and Megillah reader at CSZ. He started his own blog on Times of Israel so he could share his love of Torah and his thoughts with the world.

Will Bloomberg

Will Bloomberg of Farmington Hills is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy and a member of Adat Shalom Synagogue; he excels at sports and uses his athletic ability to help others.

Will is captain of the FJA varsity soccer team. He was named “All-Catholic” for the FJA soccer team by the Catholic High School League for the 2018-19 season and played for the FJA varsity basketball team in his sophomore and junior years. He was named “All-Academic” for the FJA basketball team by the Catholic High School League for the 2018-19 season. He did all this while maintaining a 4.1 weighted grade point average in a dual-curriculum high school.

Will is a certified soccer referee and worked during the spring 2018 soccer season and plans to do the same this year. He also volunteers for Peace of Pizza and Bookstock. Will and two friends created a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, open to all high school students, that took place in March at Friendship Circle to raise money for FC and Friends of the IDF. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

Matthew Chayet

Matthew Chayet of West Bloomfield is a champion for inclusion and overcoming obstacles, inspiring everyone around him with his positivity. The Bloomfield Hills High School senior has been dealing with multiple medical conditions throughout his entire life, including epilepsy, tracheomalacia and heart defects — conditions that have required more than 30 hospitalizations. Despite the physical and emotional challenges he faces due to these conditions, he is an energized, charismatic and outgoing teen who strives to spread happiness to everyone around him.

He is an involved member of Temple Israel’s youth group, YFTI, and recently received its Youth Group Citation Award and the Rabbi Leon Fram Award. He also is an active volunteer for organizations including Make-a-Wish and Friendship Circle.

Matthew treats others with pure kindness and is always looking to lend a helping hand. He is welcoming to everyone and has created positive change for his peers and the community. Matthew has overcome diversity and will be attending college next year, which is a wonderful achievement for him because of all his medical challenges.

Emily Feldman

Emily Feldman of Farmington Hills, a Hillel Day School graduate and junior at Frankel Jewish Academy, belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue. She volunteers at her shul and at Yad Ezra.

Emily is an advocate and social justice warrior. She sees social injustice in this world and speaks up — through her words and actions — not only to advocate for those with a smaller voice, but also to help inform and educate her community. Emily organized the student walkout protesting gun violence at FJA, where she has a 4.0 GPA. She founded the Social Justice Club at her school and leads the Girls to Women Club, where she advocates for equality and education. Emily was chosen by her administrators to head a task force regarding changing her school’s curriculum and schedule.

Twice Emily has been nominated for the David Hermelin Scholarship Award. She excels at Hebrew. For her bat mitzvah at Adat Shalom, Emily conducted the entire service, beginning with Shacharit. She chanted all the readings from the Torah and gave a d’var Torah that was thoughtful and truly related to her own life’s lessons. Since then, Emily has chanted Torah on many occasions at Adat Shalom, including Yom Kippur services each year. She truly loves her Yiddishkeit.

Jenna Friedman

Jenna Friedman of West Bloomfield is a junior at Walled Lake Central and a member of UMatter.

Jenna has been an active volunteer at Friendship Circle for four years. Every Tuesday, she volunteers at Social Circle with her buddy, Leila. Over the years, they have developed a deep connection and friendship. Jenna has also volunteered at many Friendship Circle camps and respite programs, logging more than 200 hours of volunteer service.

She has overcome her own mental health and social obstacles and is now using her journey to empower other teens to do the same. She is proudly 600+ days clean from self-harm and has found solutions for her own OCD, depression and anxiety, which has made her a great role model for her peers.

Jenna is a teen leader on the UMatter board, where she is an advocate for mental health awareness. She helped lead her high school’s UMatter Week, ensuring the whole school was represented and included. Jenna noticed hallways with classrooms in the special education department were not decorated like the others, so she assembled a committee to make sure they were. Jenna also prepared special activities for those students to take part in during UMatter Week.

Jessica Goldberg

Jessica Goldberg of Farmington Hills is a junior at North Farmington High School and belongs to Adat Shalom Synagogue. She is on the executive leadership board of UMatter and Teen Volunteer Corps, which runs volunteer projects.

She is also part of the Youth United program, a cross-denominational group focused on improvement projects in her home community.

Jess is also founder of Sib4Sib, a nonprofit support network for individuals who have a sibling who struggles with mental health, whether it’s a learning disability or serious depression. She saw resources for parents, but not for siblings — so she created her own network. Now there are three groups: teens, kids ages 8-12 and a boys-only group. She secured a licensed social worker to lead discussions and fundraised and sought grants to enable kids to participate and enjoy the group dinner without cost.

She organized a fundraiser recently, bringing in significant funds to grow the program and offer services at a very subsidized rate or free.

It was not easy for Jessica to create this group because it meant “outing” her brother’s mental health challenges, and she worried about him being stigmatized. However, she, he and her parents recognized by doing so she could help so many others.

Stacey Hirsch

Stacey Hirsch of West Bloomfield is a junior at Bloomfield Hills High School; she belongs to Temple Israel.

Stacey was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. Pediatric MS is very rare, and she has handled her diagnosis and accompanying physical limitations with grace and maturity.

Stacey has embraced this life challenge by becoming a strong advocate for pediatric MS, raising money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) and creating a Walk MS team — FAMS (Families Fighting Against MS) — to help secure funds to find a cure. She is a founding and active board member of FAMS, a Michigan nonprofit.

Stacey is determined to pursue a career in medicine, particularly neurology, focusing on pediatrics and multiple sclerosis.

She is completing her second year as a board member of YFTI, Temple Israel’s youth group. She attends Monday night school and YFTI meetings weekly as well as all YFTI trips and events.

She is also a founding board member for the ORT Teen Board, area teens who raise money and support ORT America.

She is an honor student, pursuing studies focused on advanced science and math, and is a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook and poms.

Lily Kollin

Lily Kollin of Farmington Hills is a senior at North Farmington High School; she belongs to Temple Israel.

She is a founder/president of NFHS’ Students Demand Action (SDA) group, an advocacy group for gun violence prevention. Lily organized two successful walkouts and a town hall meeting with community leaders and students. She also helped organize a multi-school trip to Chicago to participate with March of the Living efforts. She also has done public speaking, served as a panelist and performed her spoken word poetry at multiple venues.

For her efforts, she won the Optimist Leader Award and, with her fellow SDA members, won the NAACP Great Expectations Award. Lily spoke at Temple Israel’s multi-faith unity service following the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh.

Within BBYO, she was chapter shlichah, president and is current regional shlichah.

Lily is an all-A student. She is a member of the school’s marching band and the Farmington United Percussion Ensemble. She also volunteers at Fleischman Residence, where she leads Friday night services.

Lily is working with the NFHS administration to bring Every Brilliant Thing, a play about suicide prevention, to the high school, and to bring in experts for a panel discussion and support for students and parents.

Evan Krasnick

Evan Krasnick of Huntington Woods is a senior at Berkley High School and a Congregation Beth Shalom member.

He was one of five BHS juniors selected to participate in a yearlong diversity immersion program, Generation of Promise, through which he engaged with teens from 12 diverse Detroit-area high schools monthly, learning about other religions and cultures, while sharing his own.

Evan has also been involved with Teen Screens since his bar mitzvah year and now is president. This BHS organization donates computers and laptops to students in need. He works with local professionals to acquire used laptops/tablets, refurbish them and then donate them.

Evan studied in Israel with Jewish National Fund’s Alexander Muss High School in Israel program. He participated in his school’s community service trip to the Dominican Republic, volunteering and teaching English to underprivileged students.

As a junior, he founded ECKO, a technology consulting company helping people with computer, smartphone and internet issues. Evan offers training/consulting to older adults and works with technology professionals to install WiFi and security systems.

Evan was on the Jewish Fund’s Detroit Teen Board, a member of student leadership, a Peer-to-Peer committee leader with the National Honor Society and co-president of the school’s Volunteer Club.

Jillian Lesson

Jillian Lesson of West Bloomfield is a sophomore at Frankel Jewish Academy and belongs to Aish HaTorah. She was recently accepted to a writing/journalism program at the School of the New York Times.

Jillian used writing as a tool for getting through hard times. As extreme emotional and social issues began in middle school, Jillian relied on her writing — prose and poems about losing friends, struggles with body image, feelings of depression and anxiety and loneliness, her love/hate relationship with social media, and other issues that affect adolescents.

In eighth grade, Jillian began publishing a blog called Journey to Jillian (journeytojillianblog.wordpress.com). There, she began writing about her challenges, about lessons that came from her challenges, about her thoughts and dreams and struggles, about her hardships and triumphs. Teens began writing to Jillian, wanting advice or support. People she didn’t know would come up to her to tell her how much she was helping their child.

The openness and candor Jillian expresses in her blog posts helped teens become more open with their own struggles. The message she hopes teens will get from her is that everyone has their challenges, no one is alone and finding a way out is most always attainable.

Sarah Meadows

Sarah Meadows of Mount Pleasant is a senior at Mount Pleasant High School; she belongs to Temple Benjamin and Shaarey Zedek of East Lansing.

Sarah is a member of National Honor Society, doing volunteer work such as peer-to-peer tutoring and working on school blood drives. Last spring, she went to Washington, D.C., for L’Taken to learn about social justice and advocate to legislators.

Sarah is on her high school honor roll as well as a scholar-athlete for each sport season. She’s done competitive cheerleading and swim and dive for four years (earning varsity letters all four years in cheerleading and the last three years in diving) as well as tennis for two. She is also a violist in her high school orchestra.

She’s the Class of 2019 secretary, a co-captain for the swim and dive team, and was honored as the Rotary Citizen of the Month, in recognition of service to her school and community. She is also the committee chair for NFTY-MI, helping to lead events for Jewish teens and working to rebuild NFTY-MI.

She attends religious school and is a teacher’s assistant for preschoolers and kindergartners every Sunday.

Paul Siegel Nadiv

Paul Siegel Nadiv of Huntington Woods is a senior at Frankel Jewish Academy and a member of Kehillat Etz Chayim.

He is active in BBYO and has held several leadership positions, including two on the regional board, with an emphasis on community service and teaching and performing Jewish rituals for Michigan BBYO Region (Shaliach). He also served as a vice chair for BBYO Global Network and was involved in raising awareness and money for Jewish people in other countries. He was a coordinator of a two-week trip to Bulgaria and led programs engaging teens from the U.S. and Europe.

While in BBYO, he has mentored younger teens who have taken on leadership roles in their chapters or regionally. He has helped younger teens write speeches, create platforms and put together meaningful programming.

Paul sits on the Jewish Historical Society Board and has been to several AIPAC teen conferences in Washington, D.C. He has lobbied Congress multiple times and acted as head delegate. He is also senior class president at FJA and has been part of student government for several years.

