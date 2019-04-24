Schmoozing with Dr. Emma Lockwood

The DJN chats with Dr. Emma Lockwood, DC, whose passion for healing others led her to open Whole Family Wellness in Troy.

By Allison Jacobs

1. Where did you grow up originally and where are you currently residing now?

I grew up in Huntington Woods and now live in Ferndale. I lived in the Bay Area around San Francisco for three years for school, and have also lived in South Africa and Zanzibar, Tanzania.

2. How did you decide to become a chiropractor?

I always knew I wanted to work in the medical field. My family was more into natural medicine while I was growing up, and I wasn’t sure if being an M.D. was right for me. When I was 15 I was playing rugby in high school. I was having hip pain and was having trouble standing up straight, and one leg was shorter than the other. We talked to my pediatrician and he wanted to get me into physical therapy with the possibility of a brace and maybe surgery. A family friend was a chiropractor and offered to adjust me, and my life changed. I not only felt better and my legs evened out, but I stopped having headaches, my allergies got better, I stopped having “growing pains”, and overall my health improved. That’s when I knew that I wanted to give people the same change in health that I experienced.

3. Where are you currently working now and what do you like most about your job?

My business partner and I own a chiropractic office called Whole Family Wellness in Troy. The best part of my job is helping people take their health back in their own hands. Chiropractic isn’t just about getting out of pain — that’s easy. It’s about taking your health back.

4. Theatre is another passion of yours. What has been your favorite role to date?

Theatre has always been a huge part of my life. I knew I would never want to or be able to do it professionally, so I decided to continue doing community theatre in my free time. My favorite part so far was last year when I was Eve in Children of Eden. It was a dream role.

5. Do you have any additional hobbies?

I love to travel and I have been to over 13 countries. My favorite place was South Africa — I lived there during college. It completely changed my life. Learning about the culture, living in African wine country and learning how to really be independent was an amazing experience at such a young age.

6. Speaking of traveling, you’ve also ventured around the world with the Jewish organization, Partners Detroit. What was that like?

My most memorable trip was to Poland and Prague with Partners. Learning about the Holocaust while actually being at the different camps and at the mass graves was one of the most powerful and actually weirdly spiritual two weeks of my life. I really hope another Jewish group in Detroit does that trip again for others in our community.

Dr. Emma Lockwood graduated with her Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life Chiropractic College West in Hayward, CA. Dr. Lockwood has always had a passion for healing and knew she wanted to help others through chiropractic at the age of 15. She has extensive knowledge in the function of the human nervous system and takes a special interest in prenatal chiropractic, which focuses on optimizing the body in preparation for labor and delivery. Along with her business partner, she owns Whole Family Wellness in Troy. In her free time she enjoys community theatre and traveling.

