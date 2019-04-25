Charges Filed in Case Related to Dogs Found at Jewish Cemetery

Oakland County has filed charges against the woman who is accused of housing neglected dogs at Aaron Moishe Cemetery.

On March 18, nine dogs were seized by Oakland County animal control officers from the home of fifty-two-year-old Debra Lynn Rammacher in West Bloomfield who claimed she was running an animal rescue. This discovery related to the case of the 33 dogs discovered at Aaron Moishe Cemetery, also known as Beth Ahm Cemetery.

According to an Oakland County press release, Rammacher turned herself in at the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Township where she was arraigned for animal cruelty and neglect. The specific charge was “failure to provide four or more but fewer than 10 animals with adequate care.” For additional details, see MCL 750.50(4)(c).

A key investigator in this case was Animal Control Officer Rachel Whitlock, along with staff at the Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center.

We are sending a clear message: Oakland County will not tolerate any form of animal abuse or neglect.” said Bob Gatt, manager of the Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center in the release.

If convicted, Rammacher could face up to two years of jailtime and/or a $2,000 fine. Her next court date is May 6.

Five of the rescued dogs are in the care of the Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center until the final outcome of the case is determined. One dog with a microchip was returned to its proper owner while three of the dogs had to be euthanized.

