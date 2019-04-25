The Start-Up Nation Takes Failures in Stride

Despite Beresheet’s unsuccessful landing, Israel won’t let this failure stop them from returning to space.

By Alan D. Abbey

Two days after our fractious, inward-looking election left us exhausted and dispirited, we Israelis turned our eyes skyward. The Beresheet project of SpaceIL, an audacious, privately funded effort to land a probe on the moon, was nearing realization of its five-year mission. In the manner of everything Israeli, few had paid attention to the effort in the weeks and months leading up to the landing attempt, but at “daka tishim” (the 90th and last minute of a soccer game), everyone tuned in.

Beresheet began in 2014 as an effort to claim Google’s $20 million prize for a private landing on the moon. Despite displaying a mockup of the Beresheet (“In The Beginning”) lander in Ben-Gurion Airport for three years, where hundreds of thousands walked past it, the project interested only a few space geeks. Google’s prize went unclaimed by the 2018 deadline and other competitors dropped out, but the little Israeli space capsule that could chugged along.

Beresheet’s dramatic launch in February as a hitchhiker on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle briefly graced the top of Ynet, Israel’s largest news website, but it fell off the homepage a few hours later. Its five-week trip to the moon in ever-increasing concentric orbits didn’t receive a fleeting mention during a political season that dragged us through muck and mire.

On April 11, though, we all tuned in to the live video stream from Beresheet headquarters. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sat in the front row. President Reuven Rivlin and scores of schoolkids watched from Jerusalem.

The ship left orbit successfully and began its descent … 25 kilometers … 22. After its leisurely flight, Beresheet was careening toward the moon’s craggy surface at breakneck speed. We held our collective breaths. The altimeter clicked down … 18 … 15 … 10. It wasn’t slowing. Mission control lost contact. A gasp escaped my daughter’s lips.

“It’s so stressful,” she said.

Mission control regained contact. The crowd cheered. So did we. As the little ship approached the moon’s surface, a bearded, kippah-clad man said, “Trying to start the engine.” No luck. Trying again. And again. Silence. A man in the control room clamped his hands behind his head in frustration. The other engineers and scientists remained glued to their computer monitors, typing commands on their keyboards.

The speaker returned. The landing wasn’t successful, he said.

The crash brought me back to a bright Saturday morning in Florida more than 16 years ago. The families of Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first and only astronaut, those of the other astronauts and hundreds of others, gathered at Kennedy Space Center for the expected landing of Space Shuttle Columbia.

Their lives and an Israeli Shabbat afternoon calm were shattered by news that the shuttle had disintegrated upon reentry to Earth.

The connection between these two events is more than it seems. Each time, Israel lifted its collective head from its usual immersion in the Holy Land’s daily traumas. Each time, we suffered losses. In one case, it was seven astronauts’ lives; in the latest case, it was our chance to claim that Israel would be the fourth country to land a vehicle safely on the moon.

The loss of Ilan Ramon left Israel determined to return to space. Beresheet was the spunky startup trying to do that. But we know many startups fail. We know that Moses didn’t make it into the Promised Land. We’ve had so many losses, we know how to deal with them. We lifted ourselves off the ground, shrugged our shoulders, wiped away the tears and got back to work.

Alan D. Abbey is media director of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem. He is the author of Journey of Hope, the Story of Ilan Ramon, Israel’s First Astronaut.

