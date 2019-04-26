Faces & Places: Hillel of Metro Detroit’s “A Spectacular Evening with Hamilton”
Published April 26, 2019by
More than 500 students and supporters attended Hillel of Metro Detroit’s “A Spectacular Evening with Hamilton” on April 4 at Detroit’s Fisher Theater. A strolling dinner by Quality Kosher Catering and a performance of the Broadway hit musical Hamilton rounded out the evening that benefited Jewish students on six Metro Detroit college campuses, including Oakland University and Wayne State University.
Photos by Elayne Gross
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply