BREAKING: Shooting at Congregation Chabad in Poway

Published April 27, 2019byJN Contributor

By JN Staff

According to a report from CNN, a shooting took place Congregation Chabad during a Passover celebration today. Police were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. A 19-year-old male has been taken into custody and there are no further threats reported. He called 911 and turned himself into authorities.

The suspect used an AR-type assault weapon during the attack. During the shooting, an off-duty border patrol agent present at the synagogue fired a shot at the suspect with the intent of protecting members of the synagogue. At this time, three people have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and one woman has died from gun-related injuries.

This is a developing story – The DJN will continue to follow.

