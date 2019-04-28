Tealight candles. Beautiful Christmas celebration, religious, or remembrance candlelight image. Romantic candlelit vigil. Selective focus against black background.
, ,

Metro Detroit Reacts to Poway Synagogue Shooting

Published April 28, 2019byAllison Jacobs

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: