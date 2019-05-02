Call Me Bill Documentary Sold Out Tonight, But Seats Available For Simulcast At JCC

Bill Davidson Film Kicks Off Jewish Film Festival

“The public premiere of Call Me Bill: The William Davidson Story tonight (May 2) at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield is shaping up to be an exceptional event and a joyous opening of the Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival,” says Jaemi Loeb, festival director.

“The impact that Bill Davidson continues to have on this community is clear from the overwhelming interest in hearing his life story. The Berman Theater is currently sold out for this film, but there are still seats available for the simulcast in Handleman Hall.”

Seats for Handleman Hall are available at www.theberman.org and reserving a seat will also add you to the waiting list for seats in the Berman Theater, should they become available.

Loeb says, “We are thrilled to welcome so many people to the JCC and to Film Festival and will be offering free stadium fare beginning at 6.15 p.m.”

Like this: Like Loading...