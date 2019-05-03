Bring your pooch to the third-annual BYOD event put on by student leaders at Bloomfield Hills High.

By Stefani Chudnow

Do you want to donate to great causes and enjoy a fun afternoon at the same time? On May 11, you can do both at the third-annual Bring Your Own Dog (BYOD) event. Brought to you by the Bloomfield Hills High School Student Leadership group, this event includes a rescue dog adoption center and a no-leash zone for dogs to play, as well as a fair where many local businesses will be represented, such as Pet Supplies Plus, Premier Pet Supply, Ruff Life Photography and more.

As a member of Bloomfield Hills High School Student Leadership, junior Rikki Goldman came up with the idea for the BYOD event in her freshman year of high school.

“A friend and I wanted to create a dog park event because there are no good dog parks near us,” Goldman said. “Because our student leadership class offered us the opportunity to create a large-scale project, we were able to make our idea a reality.”

Bloomfield Hills High School Junior Class President Lexie Finkelstein, added, “We were united by our mutual love of dogs and serving the greater community. Our original goal for BYOD still stands today: supporting local dog shelters with fiscal donations and awareness, supporting the local small business community, and uniting the community through a fun and charitable event.”

The $3 minimum admission to BYOD benefits Detroit Animal Care and Control as well as Detroit Dog Rescue; the latter is Detroit’s only no-kill shelter.

“We have so many programs at Detroit Dog Rescue, from caring for dogs who have cancer to our outreach program in Detroit where we’re reaching out to neighbors and supplying them with dog food, spay and neuter programs, and vaccinations,” Detroit Dog Rescue Executive Director Kristina Millman-Rinaldi said. “It really is community initiatives like BYOD that keeps our movement moving forward, and we love when younger kids get involved because there is so much they can bring to the nonprofit sector.”

The event will also host the Impasto food truck and face painting services for additional entertainment.

Bloomfield Hills High School sophomore Ben Silberman, who’s working on the PR for the BYOD event and serves as the executive tech adviser for the Student Leadership group, wants everyone to know that they don’t have to necessarily be dog-people to stop by BYOD.

“You don’t need to have a dog to attend,” Silberman said. “If you’re a cat person, great! Everyone is welcome at BYOD.”

The BYOD event takes place Saturday, May 11, from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 26425 Wellington Road in Franklin. For more information, visit byodogteam.wixsite.com/byodogpark or email byodogteam@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...