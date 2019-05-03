Muslim and Jews in America: Parallel Trajectories, Shared Future

By Howard Lupovitch

The beginnings of Jews and Muslims in North America has a similar though not identical timetable and trajectory. Jews came to America largely to escape political persecution and economic hardship in search of religious freedom and a better life. The first Jews who arrived in North America were refugees from Recife, Brazil, where they had lived briefly under a tolerant Dutch rule until an earlier ban on Jewish settlement and immigration was reinstated by the returning Portuguese. Thereafter, the number of Jewish refugees grew steadily, reaching 3,000 by 1820, 300,000 by 1880 and nearly 3 million by the eve of World War I.

The first Muslims arrived not long before the first Jews, not as refugees but as African slaves. Historians estimate the number of North American Muslim slaves between 70,000 and 150,000, between one-fifth and one-quarter of the slave population when slavery ended in the 1860s. In the 20th century, Muslim immigrants, like Jews, were impelled by violence, political persecution and economic hardship to leave towns where they had lived for generations and come to America.

Once in America, Jews and Muslims embarked on a search for acceptance. Jews had an advantage, owing to their relative whiteness. While Muslims were lumped in with other people of color, Jews were seen by the white Protestant elite as less non-white than African Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans and Arab-Americans — provided Jews did not display their Jewishness too ostentatiously.

Mass Jewish immigration to America preceded mass Muslim immigration by nearly a century. Jewish immigration from the Russian and Austro-Hungarian empires began at the end of the 19th century; comparable Muslim immigration from the Middle East and North Africa would take place nearly a century later.

Allowing for this time lag, parallels appear. These massive influxes of immigrants transformed the Jewish and Muslim communities. American Jewry on the eve of this massive immigration was highly acculturated and Americanized. The several million Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe re-invigorated and accentuated the distinctness of Judaism and Jewish culture in America.

Similarly, the Muslim community in America for much of the 20th century consisted largely of African-American Muslims who, despite their religious affiliation, were seen as American and not a foreign presence. Only toward the end of the 20th century did the number of Middle Eastern Muslims eclipse the number of Muslim African-Americans.

Given these parallels, it is not surprising that the large influx of Jewish and Muslim immigrants elicited a similar backlash. Ostjuden, the often-derogatory term for Eastern European Jews, were denigrated as disease-carrying criminals (as Latinos are today). Amidst the “American First” isolationist, anti-immigrant xenophobia that followed World War I, Jewish immigrants were demonized by fearmongers. The Johnson-Reed Act of 1924 effectively banned subsequent Jewish immigration — with catastrophic implications for Jews who would soon be trapped under Nazi persecution.

This situation is not unlike the recent surge of Islamophobia that has appeared amidst another surge of “American First” isolationist, anti-immigrant xenophobia. The fear of Jewish communism in the 1920s and the recent fear of Muslim terrorism parallel one another — each wildly extrapolates from the prominent role that a few members of an immigrants’ community of origin played in violent upheaval to condemn an entire community of immigrants as a threat to stability and the American way.

Similar Challenges

Despite the backlash, Jews and Muslims searched for social acceptance and a sense of rootedness in American society. This search led them, inter alia, to imagine the arrival of their ancestors in the New World even earlier than the historical record indicated. For American Jews, this meant embracing the (historically unfounded) notion that Christopher Columbus, or at least one of his sailors, was Jewish — or, at least, crypto-Jewish — thus including Jews among the first Europeans to set foot in the New World. It is not at all surprising that American-Muslims imagined something analogous: namely, the first Eurasian explorers of the New World were Muslim sailors. These were not expressions of Muslim supremacy or Jewish chauvinism; rather, an exercise in embracing and celebrating a new home.

The possibility of social acceptance increased the threat of assimilation. Indeed, Muslims and Jews have faced a similar challenge of balancing between the pressures of the melting pot and the need to preserve their own identities. Here, again, a time lag of several generations. First- and, to a lesser extent, second-generation Jews found this balance by sending their children to public schools, who then graduated from high school and from American colleges and universities in soaring numbers while building an array of lasting Jewish institutions and organizations, including United Synagogue and Jewish summer camps that instilled a variety of religious and Jewish cultural values and a strong sense of Jewish identity and commitment.

Muslim-Americans, still somewhere between the first and second generation of immigration, are much closer to the beginning of this process. The un-acculturated appearance of many Muslim-Americans at the beginning of the 21st century recalls that of early 20th-century Jewish immigrants — a large enclave of non-Christians speaking a different language (written in a different alphabet), sporting different apparel, eating unfamiliar food.

Muslims and Jews have also evinced a similar pride in the way that their cultures impacted American culture, especially evident in American music. Jews celebrate the fact that one of the motifs in God Bless America was imported from the Shabbat morning liturgy and that a well-known tune in Porgy and Bess was a variation of the Barechu. Muslims hear the call of the mosque in the music of John Coltrane. Both reflect a common element of American culture and society: a nation of immigrants is more than a useful soundbite, but an acknowledgement of a richly textured culture and society built on a series of waves of immigration from all over the world. The Jewish contribution to American culture produced, among other things, Broadway. The Muslim contribution will likely contribute something just as remarkable.

Professor Howard Lupovitch is associate professor of history and director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University.

Like this: Like Loading...