The Jewish News Wins Big at SPJ Gala

Danny Raskin Honored; JN Writers Win Journalism Awards at the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit Chapter annual award gala.

By Jackie Headapohl

Senior JN Columnist Danny Raskin received a Legacy Award and a standing ovation from the crowd of 200 journalists who gathered in Troy Thursday night for the Society of Professional Journalists Detroit Chapter annual banquet and award gala. Raskin was introduced by JN Publisher and Executive Editor Arthur Horwitz, who spoke about Danny’s 77 years of service to the paper, the more than 5,000 consecutive columns he’s written and his continued popularity among Jewish News readers.

“On an evening when journalism in the greater Detroit area is celebrated, it was only fitting that Danny Raskin received special and heartfelt recognition for his more than 77 years of ongoing work on the behalf of the Detroit Jewish News,” Horwitz said. “His iron-man record of column-writing may never be surpassed. Meanwhile, he is adding every week to that legacy that he’s created.”

Keri Coehn

JN staff and writers also brought home a slew of awards. JN Designer Michelle Sheridan won multiple first-place awards for page and cover design; Story Development Editor Keri Guten Cohen, along with contributing writers Shelli Dorfman and Stacy Gittleman, took first-place honors for their local coverage of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh; Guten Cohen and Gittleman also took a third-place award for coverage of anti-Semitism at the University of Michigan, and Gittleman also took home a third-place award for her story, “Alleged Incidents Investigated.” Managing Editor Jackie Headapohl won first place for the story “No One is Immune,” which launched the JN’s 2018 year-long focus on teen mental health. Columnist Ben Falik won second place in the column-writing category for Jewfro. Contributing writer David Sachs took a first place in open-government reporting for his story “Will Justice Ever Come?” about Southfield resident David Tenenbaum.

“From yearlong reporting to breaking news to column writing to visual presentation, the JN staff touched all the bases at the SPJ awards event,” Horwitz said. “At a time when many media outlets are squeezed in ways that compromise or reduce the coverage and presentation of content, the JN is proud to continue to bring its readers and advertisers a quality publication that continues to be a pace-setter in the Detroit Metropolitan area and throughout the state.”

