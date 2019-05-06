Farber Hebrew Day School Grape Juice Making
Published May 6, 2019by
Rabbi Eliezer Finkelman visited the Nursery 2 children at Farber Hebrew Day School last week to lead a hands-on activity. Using special equipment, each student got to smash grapes and, together, the classes produced fresh grape juice. After tasting the juice (and liking it), the students got to explore what remained: the squishy grape skin and pulp.
Photos by Andrea Strosberg
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation
Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.
Leave a Reply