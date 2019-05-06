Rabbi Eliezer Finkelman oversees the crushing while the students and teachers watch.
Farber Hebrew Day School Grape Juice Making

Rabbi Eliezer Finkelman visited the Nursery 2 children at Farber Hebrew Day School last week to lead a hands-on activity. Using special equipment, each student got to smash grapes and, together, the classes produced fresh grape juice. After tasting the juice (and liking it), the students got to explore what remained: the squishy grape skin and pulp.

Photos by Andrea Strosberg

