Federation Offers Security Grants to Area Synagogues

Metro Detroit synagogues and temples can apply for funds to upgrade security through the Federation and United Jewish Foundation.

By JN Staff

Metro Detroit synagogues and temples can apply for funds to upgrade security through the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and United Jewish Foundation. The organizations secured funding to provide $500,000 in matching grants to enhance the safety and security of synagogues and temples in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. For each of the grant programs below, the Federation will match up to $6,000, dollar-for-dollar, which will be paid as a reimbursement once the project is completed. Eligible synagogues or temples can apply for either or both grant programs.

Facility Grant

Synagogues and temples can apply for a one-time security match grant of up to $6,000 to improve the physical safety and security of their facilities. Work must be approved by Federation’s Security staff beforehand and completed by a licensed and insured contractor. Example improvements include, but are not limited to, access control, window film, video intercom, bollards, radios, trauma kits, etc. To be eligible, applicant synagogues or temples must be housed in a non-residential building that is used exclusively as a synagogue or temple in Metropolitan Detroit. Multi-use buildings are not eligible.

Security Personnel Grant

Synagogues and temples can apply for up to $6,000, renewable annually for up to five years, to match organization expenditures that increase security personnel presence. To be eligible, applicant synagogues or temples must be housed in any non-residential building in Metropolitan Detroit. Funds may be used to add security coverage for Shabbat/Holiday services and special events.

In the past year, Federation has raised and allocated $850,000 to community security, according to Marketing Director Ted Cohen, and plan to grow that number in the coming year. In addition, Cohen says, Federation has a team of highly experienced security officers deployed throughout the community, is providing ongoing trainings, evaluations and consultation with Jewish organizations, is offering tools and technology to monitor and protect facilities and is working in close coordination with security and law enforcement entities on a local and national level.

Like this: Like Loading...