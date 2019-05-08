Inside Pamela Singer’s Modern Birmingham Home

Designer Pamela Singer opens the doors to her own home, one of six to be featured in the annual Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour.

By Lynne Konstantin, Contributing Writer

Photography by Brett Mountain

I don’t ever want someone to walk into a home and say, ‘That’s a Pamela Singer,’” says the designer and owner of Pamela Singer & Associates. “Each home should speak of the people living in it — not of the designer. And I’m really good at finding out what clients want to come home to at the end of the day and how to put it all together. I can walk into a room and imagine it totally finished.”

So, when she walked into a 25-year-old house, minutes from Downtown Birmingham, she knew exactly how every detail would look when her work was done — this time she was the client.

Singer had lived for 15 years with her husband, Richard Nodel, in an Orchard Lake home designed by famed local architect Irving Tobocman, known for his contemporary style.

“I loved that house,” Singer says. “I loved everything about it.” But, she adds, most of her clients live closer to the Birmingham area. “I felt like my whole life was spent in the car.”

She knew she wanted something in Birmingham, but never imagined she’d find something that wasn’t traditional, the prevalent style in the area.

“I knew I’d want to gut whatever I found, to make it my own, so I wanted a house that needed work. But I wanted it to have a modern feel. When I found this one — I walked in and knew exactly what I could to do with it.”

The home had a modern frontage but with red brick, “giving it a modern Deco-y vibe,” she says. “Inside, I have ceilings that are 24 feet high and windows 10 feet high. The light was coming in, and it was beautiful.”

Most important, though, was that it had plenty of space for a home office — something elegant and comfortable for meeting with clients and getting inspired.

And at the end of the day, she says, “I love my house. It’s bright, pretty, comfortable. I just love it.”

26th-annual Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour

The home of Pam and Richard Nodel, designed by the homeowner, known professionally as Pamela Singer, is one of six to be featured in the 26th-annual Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour, with designers including Carrie Long, Richard Ross, Jeffrey King and Jill Schumacher.

The tour will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Advance tickets are $30; tour-day tickets are $35. For details, visit temple-israel.org/

sisterhood or call (248) 682-4855.

