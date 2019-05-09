Dear Gen Z: You Can Make a Difference

Bloomfield Hills High School student urges teens to stand up for their beliefs and fight for change.

By Lindsey Zousmer

Between anti-Semitism, gender inequality, gun violence and global warming, our world has a lot of problems, and we deserve the change we are craving to see. Today, there are roughly 2.2 billion of us on Earth, and these issues are too important for us to leave to the rest of our planet’s population.

Together, we have the ability to change this world for the better, and as a pretty average 5-foot-2-inch girl, looking up, even I know how much this world could use us.

Instead of sitting back and kicking our feet up, let’s take it on because we are the ones who can handle it. You are not just a child. You have the ability to change these dilemmas into acceptance, equal rights, gun control and safe temperatures.

I am confident that every teen in this world can make a difference.

Since the tragic shooting in Parkland, Fla., the students from Stoneman Douglas High School are undeniably making a difference, and their change has affected the entire country. Among the most recognizable faces from that community are Emma Gonzales and David Hogg.

Last February, Hogg used his 1 million twitter followers to lead a successful boycott against companies who support the National Rifle Association. Many companies terminated their relationship with the NRA as a result of his boycott. Social media can be teen activists’ best friend while they advocate for what they believe in because it is a productive, efficient way to get the word out to many people at a time.

It’s time that we stop asking for a seat at the table and build our own in 2020. The first step to doing that is registering to vote at https://t.co/SrCltJsrBH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 3, 2019

According to CNN, Joshua Douglass, a professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in voting rights and constitutional law, says that activists from Parkland show exactly why 16- and 17-year-olds should be able to vote. He noted that several places in the U.S., such as Takoma Park, Hyattsville and Greenbelt in Maryland, have a lower voting age for local elections. Those voting students can provide more opportunities for other teens and even change the law!

However, we do not see changes like that every day. Changes this intense take enormous amounts of time and effort. Even the littlest changes make a big difference! According to the New York Times, “In the spring of 1968, student protests exploded on multiple continents. Some accomplished their stated goals and others did not, but even the latter contributed to a climate in which change seemed possible and more people were inspired to act” (Grinspan).

Whether or not you get the outcome you are looking for, know that you can make a difference by inspiring those around you. From the first day of student activism to today, the change students have made has made a tremendous impact all over the world. You could be the next to inspire! And remember, no change is too small!

Advocate for something you believe in. Make change based on an experience you have had and encourage others to do the same.

Whether it is for women’s rights, gun control, climate change, police violence, etc., I encourage teens to stand up and make change. Do not let your age stop you from making the difference you are capable of because we, the children, can be the ones to make the change that this world needs.

Lindsey Zousmer is a freshman at Bloomfield Hills High School who belongs to Temple Israel, volunteers at Friendship Circle and participates in YFTI and BBYO.

