The Holocaust Unfolds Exhibit — April 14, 1961

By Mike Smith

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith of the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History, was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year. On this “Looking Back” page, we will offer selected exhibit panels showing the history of what we now call the Holocaust as it unfolded in the pages of these publications.

Allison Jacobs | Detroit Jewish News

Adolf Eichmann was one of the chief architects of the Final Solution. He was responsible for organizing the Nazi death camps and managing the trains that sent millions of Jews to the camps. Toward the end of World War II, Eichmann escaped to Austria and then to Argentina in 1950. He was captured by Israel’s Intelligence Agency in 1960 and put on trial for crimes against humanity in 1961.

Philip Slomovitz, editor and founder of the Jewish News, traveled to Israel to report on the trial as it proceeded. He was one of the foremost Jewish-American journalists to report from the Eichmann Trial.

Eichmann was convicted of his crimes and executed on May 31, 1962.

