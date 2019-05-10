Peleton Fan: West Bloomfield Native’s Gusto Goes Viral

Brad Holcman gained on-camera notoriety for the enthusiasm he shows riding behind several high-profile and high-energy Peloton instructors.

If you are a 40-something sweating away on your online Peloton bike class and think you see a fellow University of Michigan alumni on bike No. 6 bopping along wearing a neon tank top, you are not mistaken.

Originally from West Bloomfield, Brad Holcman is a senior reality TV director with A&E. He has been nominated for several Emmys and is proud of his newest show, The Employables, which focuses on tracing career paths of adults on the autism spectrum.

Holcman recently gained on-camera notoriety for the enthusiasm he shows riding behind several high-profile and high-energy Peloton instructors, who stream their videos from their New York City studio to hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Holcman caught the attention of major media outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and Good Morning America. Since beginning his Peloton regimen, he has lost 30 pounds. He rides about five times a week and alternates rides with some strength training.

“I never had a gym membership or worked out,” said Holcman, the 42-year old father of two who now lives in the New York Metro area. But his wife, Samantha Holcman, does. After he noticed the amazing results she was achieving on the Peloton, one night in 2017 he hopped on to give it a try. And the rest is history.

Holcman, who grew up in West Bloomfield and became a bar mitzvah at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, said after people started noticing he was losing weight and looking more fit, he admits he became addicted to the great feeling he got from the bike and the high-energy online classes.

He adapted the screenname BradNeedsAbs and started attending studio classes where the videos are filmed not far from his midtown Manhattan office in Chelsea.

As he bopped along to the music donning neon tank tops and sometimes lip synching behind the instructor, the Peloton community, for better or worse, began to take notice.

While some subscribers have complained to the company and to the media that they would rather not see his antics, Holcman wants people out in Peloton land to know they have a riding companion on their fitness journey who is just like them: a 40-something with kids who never thought much about working out or joining a gym.

Holcman said he never intended to detract from the efforts of the instructors. Through his enthusiasm, he just wants to exude encouragement and positivity for others like him also on their own fitness journeys. Like anything he does in life, he shuts out negativity.

“You can’t make everyone happy,” Holcman said. “I have always tried to be a positive person and right now we need more positivity in the world. Sometimes the best reason to be happy is that you have a desire to improve yourself. I am honored to be in the right place and time to inspire others to feel good about themselves. I feel like I am part of the Peloton community. I am that person who never worked out, who was intimidated by that spin class. I want to inspire people to think that if I can do it, they can do it, too.”

