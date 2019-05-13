Mindfulness Part II: How to Master Your Mind

Learn how to master your mind by challenging your thoughts, or as Gordon-Michaeli says, “take your thinking to court.”

By Lori Gordon-Michaeli, LCSW

The human brain processes, on average, 60,000 thoughts per day. It’s our “uber computer” full of data and programming. We start off without any true programming except for the instinctual software of “I’m hungry, I’m uncomfortable, I’m tired,” etc.

During childhood, we might have felt unsafe, scared, frightened, lonely, guilty, or some other emotion we were too young to understand or label. We might interpret something in our beliefs that has nothing to do with reality, but now is also part of our mind and programming. These contribute to developing this “gerbil wheel” in our brain that goes around and around, also known as our thinking.

Some thoughts are fleeting and consist of comprehension of the world around us, like identification of items, places, people we recognize as our environment. As we grow, we begin to develop more complex thinking. We learn to model, assume, surmise, analyze, compare, suppose and conclude.

As we grow, our programming grows. The software will mimic the ideas and views of our parents, the environment, our experiences, spiritual and social customs, communication concepts and more. We begin to perceive ourselves as it pertains to situations we are exposed to in our lives. The software is added into our brain and the “mind” is now developing its own repertoire. The mind essentially becomes a matrix always running in the background.

What we aren’t taught is that our thinking does not represent the truth of who we really are.

It’s the matrix running rampant without a computer keyboard or a mouse to take control. We run around believing the things we think like they represent our truth, without question. But it is not truth – it’s just a program – an unmastered mind.

So, how do we take control of the mind? How do we master our thinking?

It’s called mindfulness. When we “put our mind to it,” we think in an intentional way with focus. It’s our focus that is the pointer in the PowerPoint of our mind. It decides what to pay attention to and what to let go of in the moment.

This is the point of learning mindfulness — the practice of being in the moment outside of the matrix that is the thinking and into the reality of being present and discerning what is truth.

We often have negative thoughts that are perceived as our truth, and we identify with our thinking as though it is truly “us” telling “us” what’s what.

To master your thinking and determine whether your thinking is “truth,” take your thinking to court. If you cannot prove the thought, you have to throw it out of court as a lie.

Ask yourself:

What proof do I have that this thought is an absolute truth? Is this thought productive or helpful to me in any way? What proof do I have that this is going to happen? Why am I having this thought? Did I purposely think this, or did it just appear? What different thought can I replace it with that would be more accurate? Does this thought enhance my life or benefit me in any way?

If the answer is “no” to any of these questions, throw the thought out of court and replace it with an accurate thought. This is how we address the thinking that is maladaptive, master our lives by owning our own thinking and recognizing it for what it is — a thought.

By doing so, you free yourself from limiting beliefs and create opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment.

This is the secret to becoming a “master mind…”

…And now you can shape and mold your life the way you want, intentionally.

