Walk for Israel cheering
,

Highlights from the 2019 Walk for Israel

Published May 15, 2019byKeri Cohen

Walk for Israel at Adat Shalom on May 5 had a spirited crowd of more than 800 Israel supporters and plenty of sunshine.

By Keri Guten Cohen

Videography/photography by Derrick Martinez

 

 

Under bright sun and a beautiful blue sky, more than 800 Israel supporters took part in the annual Walk for Israel, this year at a new home at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

After visiting organization tables for information, enjoying a kosher lunch, listening to politicians express support for Israel, and the singing of the national anthems of the U.S. and Israel, the crowd headed for nearby Northwestern Highway.

Carrying banners and signs showing their support, the crowd — most wearing blue and white — headed up Northwestern. Farmington Hills police, which had a strong presence at the event, closed southeast bound traffic while the walk was in progress.

The crowd was smaller than in past years, perhaps due to a new location and competing events in the community, but their spirit was strong.

 

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence addresses the crowd

Senator Gary Peters speaking with attendees.

Jewish Community Relations Council Members. From left to right; Lauren Herrin, Assistant Director, Randi Sakwa, Board Member, David Kurzmann, Executive Director, and his son

The front of the pack.

Enthusiastic young walkers

Walking in solidarity

Hillel Day School showing their spirit

Walk for Israel supporters

Raising their flags high in support of Israel

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: