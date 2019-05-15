Walk for Israel at Adat Shalom on May 5 had a spirited crowd of more than 800 Israel supporters and plenty of sunshine.

By Keri Guten Cohen

Videography/photography by Derrick Martinez

Under bright sun and a beautiful blue sky, more than 800 Israel supporters took part in the annual Walk for Israel, this year at a new home at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

After visiting organization tables for information, enjoying a kosher lunch, listening to politicians express support for Israel, and the singing of the national anthems of the U.S. and Israel, the crowd headed for nearby Northwestern Highway.

Carrying banners and signs showing their support, the crowd — most wearing blue and white — headed up Northwestern. Farmington Hills police, which had a strong presence at the event, closed southeast bound traffic while the walk was in progress.

The crowd was smaller than in past years, perhaps due to a new location and competing events in the community, but their spirit was strong.

Like this: Like Loading...