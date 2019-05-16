A summer-long celebration of art around Michigan begins May 18 in East Lansing.

By Suzanne Chessler

For Jill Kahrnoff Dunn, showing her jewelry designs in Michigan is a homecoming. This is the state where she grew up and still has close relatives.

A participant in the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair (June 7-8 in Bronson Park) and the Orchard Lake Fine Art Fair (July 27-28 in West Bloomfield), Dunn also is glad to display the results of her second career.

A resident of Indiana since 1976, Dunn has lived in Southfield, attending services at Temple Israel, and in East Lansing, graduating from Michigan State University. Her first professional commitments served people with special needs; she taught art classes and was CEO of a rehabilitation center.

Art techniques, studied in college, once again have claimed her attention in a new way after retirement from her original focus. She went from painting to making jewelry with the help of classes at the Indianapolis Art Center and watching YouTube demonstrations.

“I love lifelong learning,” Dunn says. “And I love mixing metals — brass, sterling silver, copper and gold.” She also adds colorful stones.

Courtesy of Jill Kahrnoff Dunn

Among her varied pieces — earrings, necklaces and bracelets — are those that hold Jewish stars and Chai symbols. These Judaic pieces are often formed from copper with a blue patina.

“I’m using more etching in my designs and introducing rings,” says the artist, who works under the name Jill Dunn Designs, formerly Lily Lane Designs. “I also use some new enameling techniques. Everything I make is individually completed.”

Dunn, who travels to nearly 10 art fairs each season, visits with mom Elaine Baker, who lives at Hechtman Apartments in West Bloomfield, and sister Cindy Kahrnoff of Commerce Township when she gets to Michigan.

On the following page is a listing of this season’s popular outdoor art fairs around the state. Each event usually has additional draws, such as food vendors, entertainment and special activities from demonstrations to competitive sports.

Before heading out, art enthusiasts are advised to check the appropriate website for any changes in scheduling or activities. As examples, those long attending the Greater Farmington Area Founders Festival will find it has been moved to Shiawassee Park. What was the Brighton Fine Art & Acoustic Music Festival has been renamed the Main Street Wine Art Music Festival.

Courtesy of Jill Kahrnoff Dunn

Who, What, Where

May 18-19: East Lansing Art Festival, downtown area. elartfest.com

May 25-27: Kensington Metropark Art Fair. kenartfair.com.

June 1-2: Palmer Park Art Fair, Northwest Detroit. palmerparkartfair.com.

June 1-2: Art on the Grand, downtown Farmington. (248) 473-7276; artonthegrand.com.

June 7-8: Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair, Bronson Park. kiarts.org.

June 8: Berkley Art Bash, 12 Mile in downtown Berkley. (248) 414-7222; berkleyartbash.com.

June 8-9: Art of Fire, Washington and Fifth, Royal Oak. artoffire.com.

June 8-9: Flint Art Fair, grounds of the Flint Institute of Arts. flintarts.org.

June 13-15: Canton Liberty Fest, Heritage Park. (734) 394-5460; cantonlibertyfest.com.

June 14-16: Belleville National Strawberry Festival, multiple locations. nationalstrawberryfest.com.

June 15-16: Art on the River, park next to Commerce Township Community Library. huronvalleyarts.org.

June 21-23: Arts and Acts, downtown Northville. northvillearthouse.org.

June 22-23: Fine Art Fine Wine Fair, St. Mary’s, Orchard Lake. fineartfinewinefair.com.

June 28-30: Trenton Summer Festival, downtown Trenton. (734) 493-3829; trentonmi.org.

July 5-6: Lakeshore Art Festival, downtown Muskegon. lakeshoreartfestival.org.

July 6-7: Royal Oak Outdoor Art Fair, Royal Oak Memorial Park. royaloakarts.com.

July 10-13: Wyandotte Street Art Fair, downtown Wyandotte. (734) 324-4502; wyandotte.net.

July 12-14: Plymouth Art in the Park, downtown Plymouth. (734) 454-1314; artinthepark.com.

July 18-21: Greater Farmington Area Founders Festival, Shiawassee Park. (248) 919-6917; foundersfestival.com.

July 18-21: Ann Arbor Art Fair, various locations. theannarborartfair.com.

July 25-27: Sterlingfest, City Center Campus, Sterling Heights. (586) 446-2470; sterling-heights.net.

July 27-28: Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, 6900 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. (248) 684-2613; hotworks.org.

Aug. 2-3: Allen Park Street Fair, Allen Road between Southfield and Roosevelt. allenparkstreetfair.org.

Aug. 2-4: Brighton Main Street Wine Art Music Festival, downtown Brighton. brightonartguild.com.

Aug. 3-4: Fine Art at the Village, Village of Rochester Hills, Walton and Adams. fineartatthevillage.com.

Aug. 3-4: Belle Isle Art Fair, near Scott Fountain. belleisleartfair.com.

Aug. 9-11: Milford Memories Summer Festival, downtown Milford. (248) 685-7129; milfordmemories.com.

Aug. 10: Charlevoix Waterfront Art Fair, downtown Charlevoix. charlevoixwaterfrontartfair.org.

Aug. 10-11: Downtown Monroe Fine Art Fair, central city location. downtownmonroefineartfair.com.

Aug. 10-11: Shelby Township Art Fair, Shelby Township Municipal Grounds. shelbyartfair.org.

Aug. 17-Sept. 29: (Weekends and Labor Day): Michigan Renaissance Festival, Holly. (248) 634-5552; michrenfest.com.

Aug. 30-Sept. 2: Arts, Beats & Eats, downtown Royal Oak. artsbeatseats.com.

Sept. 2: Art in the Village, Franklin. (248) 626-2231; franklinartinthevillage.com.

Sept. 6-8: Art & Apples Festival, Rochester Park. (248) 651-4110; pccart.org.

Sept. 14-15: Common Ground Birmingham Street Art Fair, streets surrounding Shain Park. (734) 662-3382; theguild.org.

Sept. 20-22: Funky Ferndale Art Fair, Nine Mile at Woodward. funkyferndaleartfair.com.

Like this: Like Loading...