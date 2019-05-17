Measles Resurface After Lull Since April 17

New case in St. Clair County involves a visiting international traveler.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional measles case in St. Clair County, bringing the state total to 44 for 2019. The new case is in St. Clair County and involves an international traveler visiting Michigan. It is not related to the Southeast Michigan outbreak.

Exposure locations are in Macomb County and include:

May 11, 5 – 7 p.m. Costco, 27118 Gratiot, Roseville.

May 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish, 41233 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights.

Individuals who were at those locations during those time periods should monitor themselves for signs of measles 21 days after exposure and consult their healthcare provider if they have not been vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status. All Michiganders are urged to contact their healthcare provider or local health department about getting vaccinated for measles if they have not been vaccinated.

The measles vaccine is highly effective and very safe. A single dose of measles vaccine protects about 95 percent of children, but after two doses, almost 100 percent are immune. Measles vaccine is the best way to prevent individuals from getting measles and to keep the disease from spreading. The first of two routine childhood measles vaccine doses is given at 12-15 months of age. A second vaccine dose is given before the start of kindergarten, between ages 4 and 6 years.A measles outbreak in Michigan, which began in mid-March, has resulted in 42 cases in Southeast Michigan. In addition, an international traveler was diagnosed with measles following a visit to Washtenaw County. Infected individuals range in age from 8 months to 63 years; a majority of the cases involve adults.

This is the highest number of measles in the state since 1991 when 65 cases were reported. Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there have been 839 cases of measles confirmed in 23 states. In addition, the World Health Organization is reporting a 300 percent increase in measles cases in 2019 compared to 2018. Health care providers should consider measles in their diagnosis when individuals present with fever and rash. Obtaining travel history will be important in the case assessment for measles.

Read more: 5 Questions about Measles with Dr. Jeffrey Band

Like this: Like Loading...