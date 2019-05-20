Faces & Places: Diplomatic and Interfaith Seder

diplomatic and interfaith seder

Published May 20, 2019byAllison Jacobs

Photography by John Hardwick

The seventh annual Diplomatic and Interfaith Seder at Congregation Shaarey Zedek was hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC). The seder gave diplomats and friends of other faiths the opportunity to experience a seder, some for the first time.

During the event, led by Rabbi Yoni Dahlen, the more than 75 attendees received a tour of the synagogue, read from the Haggadah and heard from Fernando Gonzalez Saiffe, Consul General of Mexico, who served as the evening’s honorary chair.

Also in attendance were other diplomatic representatives of Mexico, as well as those from Japan, Lithuania, Denmark and Jordan.

 

