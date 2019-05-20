When Germany Talks BDS, it’s Time to Listen

German parliament voices condemnation of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, likening its tactics to to Nazi-era anti-Jew campaigns.

By JN Staff

Is the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for economic, cultural and academic boycotts of Israel, just a way of punishing the Jewish state for its policies toward Palestinians – or is it anti-Semitic?

Well, let’s ask the experts – Germany.

The German parliament last week forcefully and overwhelmingly condemned BDS, likening its tactics and methods to “Nazi-era campaigns targeting Jewish businesses in Germany.”

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, members of parliament were particularly incensed by the “Don’t Buy” stickers BDS affixes to Israeli products. The resolution opposing BDS stated that the stickers “inevitably prompt associations to the National Socialist Slogan ‘Don’t Buy from Jews’ and the corresponding smears on facades and shop windows.”

Anti-Semitism is rising in Europe and America. Groups on the Left and Right of the political spectrum are finding common cause in demonizing Jews. Media platforms, ranging from the New York Times to the Daily Stormer and Atomwaffen Division – either subtly or blatantly revive and advance damning Jewish conspiracy theories.

There’s a memorable line from an advertising campaign touting the investment firm E.F. Hutton. “When E.F. Hutton Talks, People Listen.”

When it comes to BDS, there are a lot of expert talkers who claim, occasionally with hints of sincerity, that a broad-based boycott of Israel, its products and citizens has nothing to do with anti-Semitism.

But when it comes to boycotts, anti-Semitism, and disastrous consequences for Jews, Germany is talking.

How arrogant are those who choose not to listen.

Read more:

Letter to the Editor: Education on BDS

Dr. Michael Koplow: The Big BDS Bang

Like this: Like Loading...