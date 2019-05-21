BBYO-Michigan Region To Honor Suzi And Larry Dell

Dells will receive Milan Mitzvah Award May 30.

Keri Guten Cohen

BBYO-Michigan Region will honor Suzi and Larry Dell of West Bloomfield with the Charles & Florence Milan Mitzvah Award. The Dell’s will receive this award at BBYO’s Annual Event at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield.

The Dells are longtime supporters of BBYO. Suzi began as a BBG member and later, along with Larry, supported their three children through the organization. Ilana, Gabe and Benji Dell shared that “our parents’ commitment to BBYO and its goal of providing meaningful, life-impacting Jewish experiences is full of passion, love and dedication.”

Suzi has been serving on the BBYO adult commission for more than a decade.

“Our three paths to becoming engaged, conscientious adults began at home with the incredible examples established by our parents and built upon through BBYO, whose pillars fundamentally resonated with the invaluable lessons instilled upon us at home,” the Dell children said.

All of the proceeds from this event will support BBYO Michigan Region’s teen programming and scholarships. BBYO relies on the generosity of alumni, parents, friends and the community to support Jewish teens in Detroit.

“BBYO impacts more than 1,800 Jewish teens in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor,” said Rachel Grey Ellis, senior director of BBYO-Michigan Region. “Our program teaches teens about community, tikkun olam, life and leadership skills that lay the foundation for future successes in college, work and beyond. Many of Jewish Detroit’s leadership were once BBYO teens.”

For more information about sponsorship levels or tickets to the event, contact Jennifer Frank (248) 432-5687 or jfrank@bbyo.org.

