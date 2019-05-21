Ford Plans for Innovation Center in Israel

Ford seeks new automotive technologies in Israel with plans to open a new Ford Innovation Center in Israel.

By JN Staff

Featured photo via Ford Motor Co. Facebook

Ford Motor Company executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. was in Israel this month to scope out some new technologies and partners in its efforts to build autonomous vehicles and will soon open a new Ford Innovation Center in Tel Aviv, according to CalCalist, Israel’s leading financial daily.

CalCalist reported that earlier this month Ford met with representatives from Karamba Security, a cybersecurity company with technology for the autonomous vehicle segment, and automotive chipmaker Mobileye, which provides collision-avoidance technology.

Ford has an Israeli subsidiary called SAIPS AC Ltd (focused on artificial intelligence) and invested $12.5 million in the company last year to set up a new unit that will design a decision-making system for autonomous vehicles.

The company has declined to comment on what the focus of the Tel Aviv Innovation Center will be, instead referring reporters to stay tuned for an event in Tel Aviv on June 12 when Ford is expected to provide more information on the opening of the Innovation Center.

Ford will join other automakers operating innovation centers within the country, including GM, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW AG and VW.

