Lag B’Omer Celebrations in Metro Detroit

Several Metro Detroit events are planned for Lag B’Omer, the 33rd day of the counting of the Omer and a day of celebrating and bonfires.

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue’s Lag B’Onfire —Wednesday, May 22 from 8-10p.m.

Join the Downtown Synagogue to celebrate the holiday at the Lincoln Street Art Park (5926 Lincoln St., Detroit). IADS is planning a celebratory bonfire, s’mores, music and community for the “happiest day of the Omer.” Kids, adults and families welcome, rain or shine, at no charge. RSVP to programcoordinator@downtownsynagogue.org.

Chabad of Michigan’s 6th annual Great Jewish Family festival: Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

This free event takes place at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills, featuring a 27-foot slide, music, games and activities. Jerusalem Pizza and other kosher treats will be available for purchase. A bonfire, marshmallow roast and singing starts at 6:15 p.m. For details, go to jewishfamilyfestival.com.

Chabad of Michigan Performances — Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy live entertainment from acrobat group The Twins from France and singer Boruch Sholom at Pepper Elementary School, 24301 Church St., Oak Park. The event is free, with food available for purchase.

Lag B’Omer Pop-Up: Kabalistic Insights into the Life of Rashbi — Thursday, May 23 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jewish Ferndale (1725 Pinecrest, Ferndale) is hosting a lively, free event featuring live music, light refreshments and a bonfire to commemorate Rabbi Shimon bar Yochi. He was the author of the Zohar and grandfather of the Kaballa, who passed away on Lag B’Omer — he left a directive that the day of his yahrtzeit should be celebrated (in Israel, it’s one of the biggest holidays).

