Faces & Places: JARC’s 50th Birthday Celebration
Published May 23, 2019by
Photos by Jeff Aisen
On April 28, JARC celebrated its 50th birthday — more than 500 volunteers, caregivers, residents, family and friends gathered at Franklin Athletic Club in Southfield for the event.
JARC’s celebration featured Ming the Magician, participate in family yoga and dance along to music provided by Star Trax Events. The atmosphere expressed JARC’s mission of erasing barriers and enriching lives.
