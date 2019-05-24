Bacco Ristorante in Southfield is still among those hard to beat for classic Italian cuisine, thanks to executive chef Luciano DelSignore.

By Danny Raskin

When he opened Bacco Ristorante in May 2002 at the former site of Ristorante di Modesta, Luciano DelSignore already had a fine track record of Italian dining to follow.

Luciano was only 10 years old when assisting his dad at their Fonte D’Amore Italian restaurant way back when … Now celebrating its 17th anniversary, Bacco has presented him and his staff with many awards, including Restaurant of the Year by two local publications at its location on Northwestern Highway, between 12 Mile and Inkster roads, Southfield.

In addition to these accolades, Luciano has been invited and was a participant at the James Beard Foundation in New York.

Luciano graduated from the highly accredited culinary program at Schoolcraft College, then gained more knowledge as a cook in Italy for a year … Bringing back dining items hardly ever seen in this area … like Luciano’s boneless and skinless Chicken Capriccio, sautéed with garlic, capers, tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh rosemary and capriccio cheese in a lemon butter sauce.

As his own executive chef, Luciano is responsible for the excellent menu selections that constantly draw raves for their well-known lunch and dinner items as well as innovations from his own mind and hands … Like his house-made Salsiccia sausage with hot and roasted bell peppers … Fritti, with calamari, sweet potato, langostino tail, Strozzapreti of sausage, truffle oil, tomatoes and cream … Cavatelli, a wild mushroom ragu, etc. … Bacco’s Branzino, a Mediterranean sea bass with roasted tomato and olives, is magnificent.

All desserts and bread are made in house … All food is prepared when ordered.

Bacco is open for lunch and dinner Monday-Thursday 11:30-10 p.m., Friday, 11:30-11 p.m., Saturday, 5-11 p.m. … Seating in the main dining room of classic Italian decor is 105 … Its outdoor patio holds 70, 55 in Bacco’s Saletta and eight at the bar.

To say that Bacco is easily ranked among this region’s finest Italian restaurants is putting it mildly … Its proven dining record of successful endeavor is priceless.

A NEW RESTAURANT THAT opened this past year may be classified as a double-header dining style eatery … Japanese and American … with main offerings mainly Japanese … This is the new Adachi on South Woodward, corner of Brown in Birmingham, with interesting menu suggestions for both ethnic presentations available seven days a week … Monday-Wednesday, 11:30-10, Thursday-Friday, 11:30-11, Saturday, 5-11, Sunday, 5-9 … Seating is for 63 indoors and 62 on an outdoor patio … A regular bar has 10 stools and seven stools are at a sushi bar.

MAIL DEPT.… “My wife, Nancy, was one of the six girls of her Maj Mavens group who visited Ermano’s Restaurant, owned by former Detroiter brothers Mark and Eric Erman, on their recent trip to Tuscon, Ariz., where our children live. It is stylish and comfortable with a creative menu of original and delicious offerings, including those like Ann Arbor’s famous Blimpy Burger, Zingerman’s “Sure Choice” pastrami sandwich and Mark and Eric’s version of Dominic’s Spanish-style Red Sangria. I save my appetite for Ermano’s hamburger when I go there.” … Myron Stein.

Italian National Day (“Festa della Repubblica”), a holiday commemorating the day Italy became a republic, is coming up on June 2. In celebration, Bacco Ristorante will be offering a special Summer promotion beginning June 3, where guests can enjoy one of Bacco’s signature pastas, a Sunday salad, and any glass of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano d’Abruzzo – all for just $29. The special will be offered Monday – Friday, and available during both lunch and dinner service.

