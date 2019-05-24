Wedding planning can be a lot to handle — here is some advice from couples who have recently been through it all.

By Elizabeth Katz

Planning a wedding is nerve-wracking, and it’s easy to get caught up in minutia, trying to make every detail perfect. Here, five couples share their experience and advice with those who are planning to tie the knot:

Carrying on a tradition while keeping it easy

Randi and J.D. Richmond, members of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, had been together for five years when they decided to marry. The couple chose to carry on a family tradition of getting hitched on Feb. 3, a date that both sets of J.D.’s grandparents had chosen for their respective weddings. The two were married on that special date last year.

“I loved getting married in February,” Randi said. “The pricing was great.”

They also chose to hold the ceremony and their reception at the Detroit Marriott in Livonia, which Randi, 55, said was convenient for the bride and groom, 38, and their guests.

“The wedding was so enjoyable,” she said. “We had people coming from all over the United States. The hotel was attached to a mall, so people could go over there if they needed things. We were in a great location.”

Hire day-of-event coordinators

Lisa and Jared Rothberger of Bloomfield Hills will celebrate their 10-year anniversary in November. Lisa said having day-of-event coordinators was a practical necessity for her when she needed their help.

“The day-of coordinators are God-given saviors,” she said. “You’ve been on your feet for 100 hours, so doing something yourself is nearly impossible. I needed my flat shoes, and I couldn’t get to them. I couldn’t bear another minute in my heels.”

Make it easy on everyone and do what you want

Alecia Mathog Rice and her husband, James, of Birmingham, members of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, were married Nov. 27, 2010 — two days after Thanksgiving. Alecia said the couple took advantage of the holiday to keep everyone together for their special event. They invited exactly 16 people.

“We tried to make it convenient for people who were involved,” she said. “Even though it was super small, I had the most beautiful flowers and a nice dress. I had everything I wanted. Do what makes you happy.”

Tight timelines work well

Rabbi Megan Brudney, 34, of Temple Beth El, married Zach Berg, also 34, on June 24, 2018, after meeting in January 2017. Both their courtship and wedding planning were conducted quickly.

“There was much less than a year to plan the wedding,” said Brudney, who got engaged in November 2017. “I wouldn’t say that either of us loved or were very good at the (wedding preparation) process. If you have a year, you’ll fill up a year. Having less time to deal with it, the tight turnaround was good. We just made it happen.”

Get caught up in love, not stress

Amy and Adam Rodnick of Bloomfield Hills married on Oct. 10, 2010 (10/10/10) at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills. Now members of Temple Israel, Amy said she understands why couples fret over every detail but tells them to keep the big picture in mind.

“Your wedding, your special day, is about you,” she said. “A lot of people get caught up in the small details. Get caught up in the love and the marriage.”

