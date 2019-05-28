Bacco Ristorante’s Cacio e Pepe Recipe

Chef Luciano DelSignore shares the secret to making Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, an Italian classic that requires fresh Italian cheese and a few pantry staples.

By Luciano DelSignore

Featured photo via Bacco Ristorante Facebook

Chef Luciano DelSignore of Bacco Ristorante is known for dishing out delicious Italian food, and from time to time, will share his recipe secrets. An Italian favorite, Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, is a classic Italian dish you can make with just a few basic ingredients. Pair it with a nice bottle of wine and a side salad, and you’ve created a fine dining experience right at home.

Cacio e Pepe will also be featured on Bacco’s menu as a featured dish during their Summer Promotion beginning June 3 in honor of Italian National Day (“Festa della Repubblica”).

“In celebration of Italy’s ‘Republic Day,’ we wanted to offer our guests a taste of the quintessential Italian meal, a pasta paired with a Sunday Salad and beautiful glass of wine. It’s also a great way to kick off the summer season,” says DelSignore.

Cacio e Pepe

Courtesy of Bacco Ristorante

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter, cubed

1 tsp fresh cracked pepper

¾ cup grated grana Padano

1/3 cup grated pecorino

EVOO

Directions

Drop 5.5 ounces spaghetti into boiling seasoned water for 6 minutes Put butter into pan, and add ½ cup pasta water Add in black pepper Add pasta to pan, and add EVOO Add cheese, slowly mixing in to ensure it melts properly (if too thick add pasta water and reduce)

Bacco Ristorante’s Summer Promotion features Bacco’s signature pastas, a Sunday salad, and any glass of Marramiero Dama Montepulciano d’Abruzzo – all for just $29 Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner service.

Read more:

Danny Raskin: Local Italian Restaurant, Bacco Ristorante, is Among the Best

Like this: Like Loading...