Enjoy the Finer Things in Life at 3rd Annual Fine Art Fine Wine Fair

Sample unique French, Spanish and Michigan-made wines while viewing artwork from over 75 artists at the Fine Art Fine Wine Fair June 22-23 in Orchard Lake.

By Cassie Kunze

Photos courtesy Fine Art Fine Wine Fair

The third annual Fine Art Fine Wine Fair will be held June 22-23 at St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake. This unique show features over 75 juried artists from around the country and a diverse collection of wines for tasting.

Karyn Stetz, the art fair’s producer, says this event is the perfect combination for art and wine lovers. She adds, “Guests can shop for art and sample a variety of wines at the same time.”

The Fine Artists

Susan Aoki is a jeweler from Seaside, Oregon, specializing in mixed metals and gemstones. Her work incorporates traditional silversmithing techniques to form contemporary pieces of jewelry. Learn more about Aoki here.

Chinese artist Kevin Liang immigrated to the United States in 1982 and is based out of Brooklyn, New York. His award-winning pieces feature a traditional approach to oil painting with infused brilliant pigments. Learn more about Liang here.

Growing up around glassblowing, Dustin Wagner has developed unique bodies of work that have been featured in galleries across the country. He works in stunning color as well as subtle neutrals. Learn more about Wagner here.

As a self-taught metalsmith, artist Danny Sayre creates custom, hand-cut works of art that range from small sculptural sconces to complete dining sets. His one-of-a-kind work is contemporary. Learn more about Sayre here.

Artist Charles Gibbons is an accomplished scholar and woodworking artist from Cheboygan. He started his business in 1998, and his work often incorporates Michigan hardwoods and features detailed inlays. Learn more about Gibbons here.

The Fine Wine

“The wine for this year will feature beautiful selections from France, including a rosé from the Provence region, a white and red Bordeaux and selections from the Loire Valley,” Stetz says. “We will also be featuring wines from Spain that will include red and white sangrias.”

If you find a wine (or several) you like, Sylvan Fine Wine & Liquor in Sylvan Lake and Mainstreet Marketplace in Commerce Township will carry the featured wines from the Fine Art Fine Wine Fair for purchase.

This year’s winery partner, the Mackinaw Trail Winery based in Petoskey, will launch four new wines at the fair: Marquette Rose, Marquette Barrel Aged Red, Dry Riesling and Late Harvest Riesling. These exclusive bottles will only be available in limited quantities and not widely distributed.

“Come and experience the gorgeous wines while they last!” Stetz says.

St. Mary’s

3535 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake

Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets:

General admission for art fair is $5.

General wine tasting tickets are $45.

VIP wine tasting tickets are $65.

Both wine tasting tickets include free entry to the art fair.

*JN readers can use promo code SAVE50 to save 50 percent through June 16.

