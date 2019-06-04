Shavuot Events in Metro Detroit

Get the scoop on events taking place during Shavuot in the Metro Detroit area, from a relaxing evening at The Schvitz to a sleepover.

Swiss + Schvitz: A Shavuot Experience — Saturday evening, June 8 from 8 – 10 p.m., 8295 Oakland St, Detroit.

Ages 21+ are welcome to attend a Schvitz at the Schvitz Health Club for $25. Tickets include full access to The Schvitz (sauna, steamroom, and cold pool), as well as a cheese tasting and Jewish learning. For more information about the Schvitz, go to http://schvitzdetroit.com

What to expect:

Young adult crowd

Doors open at 7:45 p.m., event starts promptly at 8:00 p.m.

BYOB (Beer and wine only)

Access to steam room, sauna, and cold pool

Bring your own flip flops and robe (towels are provided)

This is an all-gender event, so swimwear is mandatory!

Shavuot’on 2019 — Begins June 8 at 10 p.m., 25595 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

Shavuot’on 2019 is a three day event that begins June 8 at 10 p.m., hosted by the Woodward Avenue Shul. Participants can spend three days of inspiration and insight together with world-renowned guest scholar, Rabbi Shais Taub. The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, June 8: Emotional Sobriety: Free Yourself from Negative Thinking and attachments: 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Shavuos: Put Your Whole Self In: 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (overnight)

Sunday, June 9: Why Be Jewish?: What Really Motivates Children (and Adults)?: 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Monday, June 10: Why Do They Hate Us?: A Spiritual View on Antisemitism: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM Shavuot Sleepover — Starting Saturday night, June 8th at 7 p.m. and ending Sunday morning, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. 2nd through 6th graders are invited to celebrate Shavuot at Beth Ahm for a fun-filled Shavuot Sleepover. Kids will learn about Shavuot, play games and enjoy a bed time story. Snacks will be provided, and adult supervision will be present throughout the night. Kids should be dropped off after dinner at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, June 8th. Pickup is Sunday morning, June 9th at 8:30 a.m. Kids should bring PJ’s, sleeping bag, pillow and anything else needed for the night. Beth Ahm is requesting no electronic devices. RSVPs must be sent to Tova Schreiber at tschreiber@cbahm.org by June 6.

All-night learning on Shavuot night — Saturday night, June 8 and 9 from 12:30 – 4:30 a.m., 5596 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

Bais Chabad will have lectures beginning at 12:30 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 a.m., after which there will be (early) holiday services. There will be refreshments served. Rabbi Shneur Silberberg will lead a study session for young men at 12:30 am

Topics:

Ethan Gross: “Pirkei Avot: Preparation for Shavuot”

Rabbi Nison Deitch (visiting scholar from NY): “A person in a beautiful flowerpot is sure miserable”

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg: “Is lab-produced meat Kosher? Is it Fleishig?”

Ari Drissman: Relating to G-d while walking through the Red Sea

Celebrate Shavuot with Bais Chabad — Sunday morning, June 9 starting at 11 a.m., 5596 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

There will be a reading of the Ten Commandments on Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a children’s Shavuot-themed carnival and a dairy lunch and ice cream party. This is no charge and the event is open to all. Please reserve your spot: rabbishneur@baischabad.com

Shavuot In the Park — Sunday, June 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., 32301 Franklin Rd, Franklin, Michigan 48025

Join Chabad of Bingham Farms as they read the Ten Commandments at the Gazebo in Franklin Community Park. Enjoy refreshing ice cream and cheesecake.