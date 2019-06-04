Shavuot Events in Metro Detroit

By
Michael Pearce
-
0
9
Jewish holiday Shavuot concept.

Get the scoop on events taking place during Shavuot in the Metro Detroit area, from a relaxing evening at The Schvitz to a sleepover.

Swiss + Schvitz: A Shavuot Experience — Saturday evening, June 8 from 8 – 10 p.m., 8295 Oakland St, Detroit.

Ages 21+ are welcome to attend a Schvitz at the Schvitz Health Club for $25. Tickets include full access to The Schvitz (sauna, steamroom, and cold pool), as well as a cheese tasting and Jewish learning. For more information about the Schvitz, go to http://schvitzdetroit.com

via The Well Facebook

What to expect:

  • Young adult crowd
  • Doors open at 7:45 p.m., event starts promptly at 8:00 p.m.
  • BYOB (Beer and wine only)
  • Access to steam room, sauna, and cold pool
  • Bring your own flip flops and robe (towels are provided)
  • This is an all-gender event, so swimwear is mandatory!

Shavuot’on 2019 — Begins June 8 at 10 p.m., 25595 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

via Woodward Avenue Shul Facebook

Shavuot’on 2019 is a three day event that begins June 8 at 10 p.m., hosted by the Woodward Avenue Shul. Participants can spend three days of inspiration and insight together with world-renowned guest scholar, Rabbi Shais Taub. The schedule of events is as follows:

  • Saturday, June 8: Emotional Sobriety: Free Yourself from Negative Thinking and attachments: 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., Shavuos: Put Your Whole Self In: 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (overnight)
  • Sunday, June 9: Why Be Jewish?: What Really Motivates Children (and Adults)?: 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Monday, June 10: Why Do They Hate Us?: A Spiritual View on Antisemitism: 9:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Shavuot Sleepover — Starting Saturday night, June 8th at 7 p.m. and ending Sunday morning, June 9 at 8:30 a.m.

2nd through 6th graders are invited to celebrate Shavuot at Beth Ahm for a fun-filled Shavuot Sleepover. Kids will learn about Shavuot, play  games and enjoy a bed time story. Snacks will be provided, and adult supervision will be present throughout the night. Kids should be dropped off after dinner at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, June 8th. Pickup is Sunday morning, June 9th at 8:30 a.m.

Kids should bring PJ’s, sleeping bag, pillow and anything else needed for the night. Beth Ahm is requesting no electronic devices.

Shavuot Sleepover logo
via Beth Ahm Facebook

RSVPs must be sent to Tova Schreiber at tschreiber@cbahm.org by June 6.

All-night learning on Shavuot night — Saturday night, June 8 and 9 from 12:30 – 4:30 a.m., 5596 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

Bais Chabad will have lectures beginning at 12:30 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 a.m., after which there will be (early) holiday services. There will be refreshments served. Rabbi Shneur Silberberg will lead a study session for young men at 12:30 am

Topics:

  • Ethan Gross: “Pirkei Avot: Preparation for Shavuot”
  • Rabbi Nison Deitch (visiting scholar from NY): “A person in a beautiful flowerpot is sure miserable”
  • Rabbi Shneur Silberberg: “Is lab-produced meat Kosher? Is it Fleishig?”
  • Ari Drissman: Relating to G-d while walking through the Red Sea

 

Celebrate Shavuot with Bais Chabad — Sunday morning, June 9 starting at 11 a.m., 5596 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

There will be a reading of the Ten Commandments on Sunday, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a children’s Shavuot-themed carnival and a dairy lunch and ice cream party. This is no charge and the event is open to all. Please reserve your spot: rabbishneur@baischabad.com

Shavuot
via Bais Chabad Torah Center Facebook

Shavuot In the Park — Sunday, June 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., 32301 Franklin Rd, Franklin, Michigan 48025

Join Chabad of Bingham Farms as they read the Ten Commandments at the Gazebo in Franklin Community Park. Enjoy refreshing ice cream and cheesecake.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.