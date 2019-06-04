Sheldon Yellen Sells Belfor Holdings

Belfor CEO Sheldon Yellen

Longstanding CEO of Belfor Holdings featured on Undercover Boss, Sheldon Yellen, sells firm for undisclosed price.

Featured photo via Belfor Facebook

Birmingham-based Belfor Holdings, an international property restoration company with almost $2 billion in reported annual sales, has been sold to a private equity firm for an undisclosed price, according to Crain’s Detroit business.

The company didn’t confirm the report.

Sheldon Yellen, the long-standing CEO of Belfor, is well-known in the Detroit Jewish community. He has been an active supporter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and in 2011, purchased Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield, one of three in the area with a majority-Jewish membership.

He received national attention when, in 2011, he starred in an episode of the reality TV show Undercover Boss in the CBS television network.

 

