Sheldon Yellen Sells Belfor Holdings

Longstanding CEO of Belfor Holdings featured on Undercover Boss, Sheldon Yellen, sells firm for undisclosed price.

Featured photo via Belfor Facebook

Birmingham-based Belfor Holdings, an international property restoration company with almost $2 billion in reported annual sales, has been sold to a private equity firm for an undisclosed price, according to Crain’s Detroit business.

The company didn’t confirm the report.

Sheldon Yellen, the long-standing CEO of Belfor, is well-known in the Detroit Jewish community. He has been an active supporter of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and in 2011, purchased Tam-O-Shanter Country Club in West Bloomfield, one of three in the area with a majority-Jewish membership.

He received national attention when, in 2011, he starred in an episode of the reality TV show Undercover Boss in the CBS television network.