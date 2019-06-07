11 Father’s Day Gifts for Dad

Father’s Day is June 16 and rapidly approaching. This gift guide gives you 11 gift ideas for dad on his special day.

The mouth-blown glass TITO DECANTER ($230) by Jan Barboglio has laurel engraved sides and is topped with an iron mariachi. Zieben Mare, Franklin. (248) 539-8879; ziebenmare.com.

Gather the kids to create a DIY JAR OF LOVE. Find a Ball jar, twine, stickers and small note paper at your local Michael’s. Have each child write “I love you because …” on a note and have them complete the sentence. Do as many as kids are able (Mom can add hers, too). Dad will love reading how much he’s loved.

Luscious leather and elegant functionality stand out against the pared-down simplicity of the Shinola SLIM BIFOLD WALLET ($195), which includes six faille-lined credit card pockets and a leather-lined cash pocket. Shinola Detroit. Shinola.com.

Designer Erin Harris will transform a photo of his favorite furry pal into a custom piece of jewelry. The sterling-silver CUSTOM PET PORTRAIT PENDANT (prices vary) includes the rubber stamp, which can be used to personalize cards and more. Uncommongoods.com.

Mother-of-pearl buttons, a collar that refuses to roll and a rainbow of the juiciest colors we’ve ever seen are a few of our favorite features of the Psycho Bunny CLASSIC POLO ($85). Just Guys Apparel, Franklin. (248) 847-3528; justguysapparel.com.

Kids of any age can jot a note or drawing just for Dad and Etsy seller Maria Allen Boutique will etch the messages onto wooden letters to place inside a pair of ENVELOPE LOCKET CUFFLINKS (prices vary). Etsy.com.

Let him wear his love on his sleeve with these Ink Detroit “ENJOY” TEES ($30-$35), inspired by the iconic Coca-Cola design. Just Guys Apparel, Franklin. justguysapparel.com.;

(248) 847-3528.

For the road-tripping, plane-hopping, train-taking Dad — the GRAND TOURER DUFFEL ($389) by Wood and Faulk takes its cue from the over-constructed vintage military bags. Water-repellent cotton canvas with leather and nickel details. Good Neighbor, Detroit. (313) 788-7800; shopgoodneighbor.com.

Salvaged from a retired fuselage of a Pan American 707, these PAN AM CUFFLINKS ($180) are replete with the original sky-blue paint, feather-light aluminum and are cut in the shape of the 1958 plane’s gravity-defying wing ribs. Hugh, Detroit. (313) 831-4844; thankhugh.com.

Water resistant with an Indiglo night light, this Timex WATCH WITH NEON NYLON STRAP ($90) just looks cool. Jcrew.com.

Bernard Cohen, 23, recently settled in Royal Oak, transferring from his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., for his dream job as an engineer in the automotive industry. But one summer while still a student, strolling the Jersey shore with his dad — a golfer like himself — Cohen realized the beach was dotted with people playing lawn games. “I immediately drew a circle in the sand and started chipping,” Cohen says. That was the beginning of CHIP-DOWN ($59.99), a user-friendly portable golf-inspired game for everyone — even beginners. Chipdown.com.